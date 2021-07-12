Automation Tester

Education/Qualifications:
- Tertiary qualification in Software Testing/Development
- Relevant certifications in Software Testing such as ISTQB Foundation
- ISTQB Advanced Test Analyst or ISTQB Advanced Technical
- ITIL Foundation
Minimum Requirements:
- Minimum of 3 years experience as a Test Analyst
- Experience in a broad range of testing technologies/products, standards, tools andmethodologies
- Experience in the development of test plans
- Minimum of 3 years’ experience in SQL
- Experience in C#
- Experience in Azure DevOps Services
- Experience testing APIs
- Experience testing Web-based UI
- Experience testing mobile applications developed in Xamarin
- Experience with Automated testing (Development, Execution, Analysis and Reporting)
- Experience with Performance testing, integration testing, regression testing and functional testing
Key activities and / or behaviours that are key to the successful performance of the role:
- Monitor and report on processes related to (but not limited to): Regression Testing,System Integration Testing, Functionality testing
- Providing information for and compilation of Application Development Dashboards
- Coordinate and conduct testing
- Report on current defects
- Remediation of defects within sprint cycles
- Conform to Quality Assurance procedures
- Test Automation
- Manage and maintain Wiki
- Cohesive relations with the project team
Desired Skills:
- ITIL
- ISTQB
- Automation Testing
- Regression Testing
- Integration Testing
- SQL
- API
- C#
- Azure
- DevOps
- UI
- Test Analyst
- Xamarin
- Functionality Testing
- Wiki
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Company in the Northern Suburbs of Cape Town seeks to employ a highly skilled Test Analyst on a 3 year Fixed Term Contract. ISTQB and ITIL Qualifications essential.
MUST be skilled in Azure, C#, SQL and API.
Relocation at employees own expense.