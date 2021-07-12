Automation Tester

Education/Qualifications:

  • Tertiary qualification in Software Testing/Development
  • Relevant certifications in Software Testing such as ISTQB Foundation
  • ISTQB Advanced Test Analyst or ISTQB Advanced Technical
  • ITIL Foundation

Minimum Requirements:

  • Minimum of 3 years experience as a Test Analyst
  • Experience in a broad range of testing technologies/products, standards, tools andmethodologies
  • Experience in the development of test plans
  • Minimum of 3 years’ experience in SQL
  • Experience in C#
  • Experience in Azure DevOps Services
  • Experience testing APIs
  • Experience testing Web-based UI
  • Experience testing mobile applications developed in Xamarin
  • Experience with Automated testing (Development, Execution, Analysis and Reporting)
  • Experience with Performance testing, integration testing, regression testing and functional testing

Key activities and / or behaviours that are key to the successful performance of the role:

  • Monitor and report on processes related to (but not limited to): Regression Testing,System Integration Testing, Functionality testing
  • Providing information for and compilation of Application Development Dashboards
  • Coordinate and conduct testing
  • Report on current defects
  • Remediation of defects within sprint cycles
  • Conform to Quality Assurance procedures
  • Test Automation
  • Manage and maintain Wiki
  • Cohesive relations with the project team

Desired Skills:

  • ITIL
  • ISTQB
  • Automation Testing
  • Regression Testing
  • Integration Testing
  • SQL
  • API
  • C#
  • Azure
  • DevOps
  • UI
  • Test Analyst
  • Xamarin
  • Functionality Testing
  • Wiki

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

Company in the Northern Suburbs of Cape Town seeks to employ a highly skilled Test Analyst on a 3 year Fixed Term Contract. ISTQB and ITIL Qualifications essential.

MUST be skilled in Azure, C#, SQL and API.

Relocation at employees own expense.

