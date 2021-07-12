Customer Success Software Manager

Responsibilities:
- Ensuring SLA metrics are met through support ticket triage, prioritization, appropriate escalation and customer
service.
- Setting Customer Success KPIs and monitoring performance of the customer success function.
- Implementing and maintaining support workflows and a knowledgebase that serves the customer success team.
- Ensuring excellent customer support services through timely and professional communication that is underpinned
by strong technical services.
- Performing Root Cause Analysis and appropriate remedial actions for critical/recurring support tickets.
- Preparing customer success team performance reports.
- Client invoicing, renewals or new solution request management.
- Product improvement feedback and prioritisation within the SDLC process using a data driven approach.
- Minimum Requirements:
- 5+ years’ relevant work experience required.
- Balanced technical and commercial aptitude.
- Strong analytical and troubleshooting skills.
- Ability to prioritize and manage tasks.
- Good oral and written communication skills.
- Excellent time management and problem-solving skills.
- Exceptional customer service skills.
- Good people management skills.
- Desirable requirements
- Profit and Loss management.
- Team KPI implementation and execution.
- Proven commercial negotiation experience.
- Experience in implementing ITIL/SDLC/Continuous Improvement principles in a product and services company.
- Experience in both hardware and application support.
- Experience in managing a technical team.
- Knowledge of JIRA service desk and Microsoft Teams.
Desired Skills:
- technical and commercial aptitude
- Analytical
- support team management
- Deploying
Desired Work Experience:
- 1 to 2 years Software Development
About The Employer:
Over the years my client has built a reputation distinguished by signal processing experience, enterprise-level software engineering, and two decades of deep domain
expertise within the digital productivity, workplace safety and employee healthcare sectors.