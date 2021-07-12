Customer Success Software Manager

Responsibilities:

Ensuring SLA metrics are met through support ticket triage, prioritization, appropriate escalation and customer

service.

service. Setting Customer Success KPIs and monitoring performance of the customer success function.

Implementing and maintaining support workflows and a knowledgebase that serves the customer success team.

Ensuring excellent customer support services through timely and professional communication that is underpinned

by strong technical services.

by strong technical services. Performing Root Cause Analysis and appropriate remedial actions for critical/recurring support tickets.

Preparing customer success team performance reports.

Client invoicing, renewals or new solution request management.

Product improvement feedback and prioritisation within the SDLC process using a data driven approach.

Minimum Requirements:

5+ years’ relevant work experience required.

Balanced technical and commercial aptitude.

Strong analytical and troubleshooting skills.

Ability to prioritize and manage tasks.

Good oral and written communication skills.

Excellent time management and problem-solving skills.

Exceptional customer service skills.

Good people management skills.

Desirable requirements

Profit and Loss management.

Team KPI implementation and execution.

Proven commercial negotiation experience.

Experience in implementing ITIL/SDLC/Continuous Improvement principles in a product and services company.

Experience in both hardware and application support.

Experience in managing a technical team.

Knowledge of JIRA service desk and Microsoft Teams.

Desired Skills:

technical and commercial aptitude

Analytical

support team management

Deploying

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years Software Development

About The Employer:

Over the years my client has built a reputation distinguished by signal processing experience, enterprise-level software engineering, and two decades of deep domain

expertise within the digital productivity, workplace safety and employee healthcare sectors.

