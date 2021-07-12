Developer IV

Qualification
B.Comm, B.Eng, BSC Eng, BSC Informatics or related degree
5 years + experience in programming and system design
Familiar with one or more programming languages as appropriate for the specific requirements of the department related to the field
System Design experience advantageous
Skills
Minimum of 3 years software development experience; using one or more server side programming languages. Preferably Java, C#
Previous experience with distributed systems
Demonstrable experience with MS SQL and PostgreSQL or similar relational database
Containerised microservice architecture and orchestration experience is an advantage
BSc/Masters in computer science or equivalent
Excellent communication; written and spoken
Responsibilities
Increase operational efficiency and suggest solutions to enhance cost effectiveness
Deliver exceptional service that exceeds customers expectations through proactive, innovative and appropriate solutions by resolving queries fast end effectively
Cultivate and manage objective working relationships with a variety of stakeholders, including end-users, SMEs, project managers and senior staff members by providing input to business requirements and being able to present and sell concepts to clients
Produce program specifications and implement system enhancements by addressing specific business needs and resolving queries
Code, compile, test and implement applications in compliance with the Systems Development Life Cycle (SDLC). Support development environments. Responsible for coding standards and peer reviews
Comply, understand and implement all steps within IT development and meet governance in terms of legislative and audit requirements during programming execution
Assess, identify and mitigate potential risks within the IT programming environment by complying with technology business policy and process requirements (SDLC and change / release management process definition) to ensure operational performance
Produce technical specifications and architecture that is in accordance to agreed standards. Design, code, test and debug to obtain a robust solution with supporting documentation
Minimise system downtime through pro-active identification of potential issues and ensure minimisation of recurring problems by managing defects and performing code reviews
Monitor systems post change and pro-actively do performance analysis to ensure there is no system failure due to capacity
Maintain maximum system availability by ensuring that incidents are recorded for future reference and adequate root cause analysis is done to eliminate the risk of a recurrence
Manage own development to increase own competencies and develop technical and business skills
Proactively engage with business units and colleagues to understand underlying needs and opportunities, and identify Information Technology (IT) innovative solutions in a timely manner
Supervises the work of other developers
Provides technical assistance to fellow developers and other Information Technology (IT) team members
