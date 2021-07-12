Full Stack Developer: Banking Platform

Jul 12, 2021

A well established Commercial Bank is looking for an experienced Full Stack Developer (Banking Platform) to join their fast growing team.

Purpose Statement

  • The company requires a Full Stack Software Developer who has the same level of passion for high quality software solutions.
  • You will be part of a cross-functional team that is responsible for the full software development life cycle from conception to deployment of each new product.
  • As a Full Stack Developer, you need to be comfortable around both the front and back-end coding languages, development frameworks and third-party libraries.
  • Develop and maintaining web applications
  • Create automated and scalable solutions
  • Develop reusable code and libraries for future use
  • Translate UI and UX wireframes to visual elements of the application
  • Integrate frontend and backend aspects of the application
  • Test software to ensure responsiveness and efficiency
  • Troubleshoot, debug and upgrade software

Key Performance Areas

  • Development and quality
  • On-time delivery and tracking
  • System support and uptime

Key Tasks & Accountabilities

Development and quality

  • Work with developers and architects in developing platform components based on requirements
  • Manage all cross-cutting non-functional architectural concerns for applications.
  • Enforce non-functional and industry standards applicable to its delivery class
  • Perform quality checks by developing and executing, tests, automation scripts and procedures.
  • Evaluate system architecture and make recommendations as required.

On-time delivery and tracking

  • Ensure timely delivery of developed applications and systems.
  • Ensure project deadlines at met according to contracted SLA.
  • Ensure visibility and tracking of value delivered in accordance with the organisation SDLC.
  • Liaise with software vendors and all IT departments.

System support and uptime

  • Perform standby and support users using the platform in a timely manner.
  • React to system monitoring and alerting events in a timely manner.
  • Perform capacity planning on infrastructure requirements.
  • Performance stability tests to improve system stability.
  • Performance analysis/ load tests to improve throughput.
  • Recommend and implement improved methods.
  • Maintain and modify existing applications and systems.

Knowledge, Skills & Experience

Qualifications & Experience

  • Mobile Development (Native or Hybrid)
  • CI / CD (e.g., Jenkins, TeamCity, Azure Pipelines etc)
  • OAuth 2.0
  • Solution profiling and tracing
  • Linux, Docker, Kubernetes
  • DevOps and Automation
  • AWS

Should you not receive a response from us within one week of your application, your application has unfortunately not been successful.

