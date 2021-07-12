Full Stack Developer: Banking Platform

A well established Commercial Bank is looking for an experienced Full Stack Developer (Banking Platform) to join their fast growing team.

Purpose Statement

The company requires a Full Stack Software Developer who has the same level of passion for high quality software solutions.

You will be part of a cross-functional team that is responsible for the full software development life cycle from conception to deployment of each new product.

As a Full Stack Developer, you need to be comfortable around both the front and back-end coding languages, development frameworks and third-party libraries.

Develop and maintaining web applications

Create automated and scalable solutions

Develop reusable code and libraries for future use

Translate UI and UX wireframes to visual elements of the application

Integrate frontend and backend aspects of the application

Test software to ensure responsiveness and efficiency

Troubleshoot, debug and upgrade software

Key Performance Areas

Development and quality

On-time delivery and tracking

System support and uptime

Key Tasks & Accountabilities

Development and quality

Work with developers and architects in developing platform components based on requirements

Manage all cross-cutting non-functional architectural concerns for applications.

Enforce non-functional and industry standards applicable to its delivery class

Perform quality checks by developing and executing, tests, automation scripts and procedures.

Evaluate system architecture and make recommendations as required.

On-time delivery and tracking

Ensure timely delivery of developed applications and systems.

Ensure project deadlines at met according to contracted SLA.

Ensure visibility and tracking of value delivered in accordance with the organisation SDLC.

Liaise with software vendors and all IT departments.

System support and uptime

Perform standby and support users using the platform in a timely manner.

React to system monitoring and alerting events in a timely manner.

Perform capacity planning on infrastructure requirements.

Performance stability tests to improve system stability.

Performance analysis/ load tests to improve throughput.

Recommend and implement improved methods.

Maintain and modify existing applications and systems.

Knowledge, Skills & Experience

Qualifications & Experience

Mobile Development (Native or Hybrid)

CI / CD (e.g., Jenkins, TeamCity, Azure Pipelines etc)

OAuth 2.0

Solution profiling and tracing

Linux, Docker, Kubernetes

DevOps and Automation

AWS

Should you not receive a response from us within one week of your application, your application has unfortunately not been successful.

Learn more/Apply for this position