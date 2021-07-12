A well established Commercial Bank is looking for an experienced Full Stack Developer (Banking Platform) to join their fast growing team.
Purpose Statement
- The company requires a Full Stack Software Developer who has the same level of passion for high quality software solutions.
- You will be part of a cross-functional team that is responsible for the full software development life cycle from conception to deployment of each new product.
- As a Full Stack Developer, you need to be comfortable around both the front and back-end coding languages, development frameworks and third-party libraries.
- Develop and maintaining web applications
- Create automated and scalable solutions
- Develop reusable code and libraries for future use
- Translate UI and UX wireframes to visual elements of the application
- Integrate frontend and backend aspects of the application
- Test software to ensure responsiveness and efficiency
- Troubleshoot, debug and upgrade software
Key Performance Areas
- Development and quality
- On-time delivery and tracking
- System support and uptime
Key Tasks & Accountabilities
Development and quality
- Work with developers and architects in developing platform components based on requirements
- Manage all cross-cutting non-functional architectural concerns for applications.
- Enforce non-functional and industry standards applicable to its delivery class
- Perform quality checks by developing and executing, tests, automation scripts and procedures.
- Evaluate system architecture and make recommendations as required.
On-time delivery and tracking
- Ensure timely delivery of developed applications and systems.
- Ensure project deadlines at met according to contracted SLA.
- Ensure visibility and tracking of value delivered in accordance with the organisation SDLC.
- Liaise with software vendors and all IT departments.
System support and uptime
- Perform standby and support users using the platform in a timely manner.
- React to system monitoring and alerting events in a timely manner.
- Perform capacity planning on infrastructure requirements.
- Performance stability tests to improve system stability.
- Performance analysis/ load tests to improve throughput.
- Recommend and implement improved methods.
- Maintain and modify existing applications and systems.
Knowledge, Skills & Experience
Qualifications & Experience
- Mobile Development (Native or Hybrid)
- CI / CD (e.g., Jenkins, TeamCity, Azure Pipelines etc)
- OAuth 2.0
- Solution profiling and tracing
- Linux, Docker, Kubernetes
- DevOps and Automation
- AWS
Should you not receive a response from us within one week of your application, your application has unfortunately not been successful.