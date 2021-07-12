Java Developer C

Qualification

Minimum: B.Comm, B.Eng, BSC Eng, BSC Informatics or related degree

Experience

5 years + experience in programming and system design.

Familiar with one or more programming languages as appropriate for the specific requirements of the department related to the field.

System Design experience advantageous

Minimum of 5 year + as a developer.

Knowledge and experience of various technologies, structured data, such as entities, classes, hierarchies, relationships and metadata.

Knowledge and experience of API technologies, orchestration layers, API interfaces on legacy systems and exposing APIs on gateways in line with business need and technical guidelines

Knowledge of database management system (DBMS) physical implementation, including tables, joins and SQL querying.

Ability to combine data from multiple inputs and viewpoints.

Familiarity with the use cases, business purposes and quality of the system and data

Java

DB2

SQL

API layer SOAP, REST, etc.

API orchestration layer

API exposure on gateways

Spring boot

Containers i.e OpenShift / docker

Knowledge of system development processes and methodologies such as (but not limited to):

Agile development

Data integration

SDLC, release management and project management

API integration

Responsibilities

Increase operational efficiency and suggest solutions to enhance cost effectiveness

Deliver exceptional service that exceeds customers expectations through proactive, innovative and appropriate solutions by resolving queries fast end effectively

Cultivate and manage objective working relationships with a variety of stakeholders, including end-users, SMEs, project managers and senior staff members by providing input to business requirements and being able to present and sell concepts to clients

Produce program specifications and implement system enhancements by addressing specific business needs and resolving queries

Code, compile, test and implement applications in compliance with the Systems Development Life Cycle (SDLC). Support development environments. Responsible for coding standards and peer reviews

Comply, understand and implement all steps within IT development and meet governance in terms of legislative and audit requirements during programming execution

Assess, identify and mitigate potential risks within the IT programming environment by complying with technology business policy and process requirements (SDLC and change / release management process definition) to ensure operational performance

Produce technical specifications and architecture that is in accordance to agreed standards. Design, code, test and debug to obtain a robust solution with supporting documentation

Minimise system downtime through pro-active identification of potential issues and ensure minimisation of recurring problems by managing defects and performing code reviews

Monitor systems post change and pro-actively do performance analysis to ensure there is no system failure due to capacity

Maintain maximum system availability by ensuring that incidents are recorded for future reference and adequate root cause analysis is done to eliminate the risk of a recurrence

Manage own development to increase own competencies and develop technical and business skills

Proactively engage with business units and colleagues to understand underlying needs and opportunities, and identify Information Technology (IT) innovative solutions in a timely manner

Supervises the work of other developers

Provides technical assistance to fellow developers and other Information Technology (IT) team members

