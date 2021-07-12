Java Developer C

Qualification
Minimum: B.Comm, B.Eng, BSC Eng, BSC Informatics or related degree
Experience
5 years + experience in programming and system design.
Familiar with one or more programming languages as appropriate for the specific requirements of the department related to the field.
System Design experience advantageous
Minimum of 5 year + as a developer.
Knowledge and experience of various technologies, structured data, such as entities, classes, hierarchies, relationships and metadata.
Knowledge and experience of API technologies, orchestration layers, API interfaces on legacy systems and exposing APIs on gateways in line with business need and technical guidelines
Knowledge of database management system (DBMS) physical implementation, including tables, joins and SQL querying.
Ability to combine data from multiple inputs and viewpoints.
Familiarity with the use cases, business purposes and quality of the system and data
Java
DB2
SQL
API layer SOAP, REST, etc.
API orchestration layer
API exposure on gateways
Spring boot
Containers i.e OpenShift / docker
Knowledge of system development processes and methodologies such as (but not limited to):
Agile development
Data integration
SDLC, release management and project management
API integration
Responsibilities
Increase operational efficiency and suggest solutions to enhance cost effectiveness
Deliver exceptional service that exceeds customers expectations through proactive, innovative and appropriate solutions by resolving queries fast end effectively
Cultivate and manage objective working relationships with a variety of stakeholders, including end-users, SMEs, project managers and senior staff members by providing input to business requirements and being able to present and sell concepts to clients
Produce program specifications and implement system enhancements by addressing specific business needs and resolving queries
Code, compile, test and implement applications in compliance with the Systems Development Life Cycle (SDLC). Support development environments. Responsible for coding standards and peer reviews
Comply, understand and implement all steps within IT development and meet governance in terms of legislative and audit requirements during programming execution
Assess, identify and mitigate potential risks within the IT programming environment by complying with technology business policy and process requirements (SDLC and change / release management process definition) to ensure operational performance
Produce technical specifications and architecture that is in accordance to agreed standards. Design, code, test and debug to obtain a robust solution with supporting documentation
Minimise system downtime through pro-active identification of potential issues and ensure minimisation of recurring problems by managing defects and performing code reviews
Monitor systems post change and pro-actively do performance analysis to ensure there is no system failure due to capacity
Maintain maximum system availability by ensuring that incidents are recorded for future reference and adequate root cause analysis is done to eliminate the risk of a recurrence
Manage own development to increase own competencies and develop technical and business skills
Proactively engage with business units and colleagues to understand underlying needs and opportunities, and identify Information Technology (IT) innovative solutions in a timely manner
Supervises the work of other developers
Provides technical assistance to fellow developers and other Information Technology (IT) team members
