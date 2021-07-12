Marketing Database Researcher at Marcus Evans SA Ltd

Do you want more than “just a job?” Have you been looking for that ideal opportunity that allows you to venture into the marketing research world? Marcus Evans is expanding its marketing department and we are looking for strong candidates to join our research team. You could win yourself one of the best moves in your career!
Key Responsibilities:
To provide relevant, accurate, reliable, valid and current information of our potential clients, that is essential for the company’s marketing campaigns. Duties will include:
- Identify & target the top organizations in an assigned market region
- Conduct telephone and internet research
- Build and maintain the data quality of our contacts database
Requirements:
Genuine passion and enthusiasm with a strong grasp of these basics requirements:
- Recognised degree or diploma in any discipline. Fresh graduates are encouraged to apply
- Fluency in English, Competency in other languages is beneficial
- Excellent communication and interpersonal skills
- Willingness to adapt to a performance-driven culture
- Must be computer literate and proficient in Microsoft Office applications
Benefits:
We offer you benefits such as:
- Comprehensive induction training, ongoing mentoring, plus continuous on-the-job training & development
- Promotion up the ranks is achievable with consistent high performance
- Professional work environment
- Attractive commission package
Desired Skills:
- Computer Literacy
- Interpersonal Skills
- communication skills.
- Analytical And Problem Solving
- Attention to detail
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric
About The Employer:
marcus evans
It’s been more than 30 years since entrepreneur and Chairman of the Group, Marcus Evans, launched the first of his businesses. Today, the Group has grown into one of the world’s leading business information companies, delivering intelligent and strategic information to forward-thinking Companies at more than 1000 events globally each year.
With this wealth of experience at our core, the marcus evans portfolio is now as diverse and successful as the people that help deliver it: marcus evans Summits, Conferences, Forums & Professional Training, The Hospitality Group (THG), The Artists Partnership, Linguarama and Ipswich Town Football Club.
We’re located in more than 60 countries worldwide and currently employ around 3,000 people. We’ve earned our place as a global leader in business intelligence, with our sophisticated lead qualification, face-to-face facilitation and process discipline. Wherever in the Group you’re working, our mission, vision and values are our constant; the backbone of our organization in its entirety. It’s these principles that drive us as individuals and as a Company to succeed – every. single. day
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Commission
- Incentive Bonus