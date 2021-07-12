Marketing Database Researcher at Marcus Evans SA Ltd

Do you want more than “just a job?” Have you been looking for that ideal opportunity that allows you to venture into the marketing research world? Marcus Evans is expanding its marketing department and we are looking for strong candidates to join our research team. You could win yourself one of the best moves in your career!

Key Responsibilities:

To provide relevant, accurate, reliable, valid and current information of our potential clients, that is essential for the company’s marketing campaigns. Duties will include:

Identify & target the top organizations in an assigned market region

Conduct telephone and internet research

Build and maintain the data quality of our contacts database

Requirements:

Genuine passion and enthusiasm with a strong grasp of these basics requirements:

Recognised degree or diploma in any discipline. Fresh graduates are encouraged to apply

Fluency in English, Competency in other languages is beneficial

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills

Willingness to adapt to a performance-driven culture

Must be computer literate and proficient in Microsoft Office applications

Benefits:

We offer you benefits such as:

Comprehensive induction training, ongoing mentoring, plus continuous on-the-job training & development

Promotion up the ranks is achievable with consistent high performance

Professional work environment

Attractive commission package

Desired Skills:

Computer Literacy

Interpersonal Skills

communication skills.

Analytical And Problem Solving

Attention to detail

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

marcus evans

It’s been more than 30 years since entrepreneur and Chairman of the Group, Marcus Evans, launched the first of his businesses. Today, the Group has grown into one of the world’s leading business information companies, delivering intelligent and strategic information to forward-thinking Companies at more than 1000 events globally each year.

With this wealth of experience at our core, the marcus evans portfolio is now as diverse and successful as the people that help deliver it: marcus evans Summits, Conferences, Forums & Professional Training, The Hospitality Group (THG), The Artists Partnership, Linguarama and Ipswich Town Football Club.

We’re located in more than 60 countries worldwide and currently employ around 3,000 people. We’ve earned our place as a global leader in business intelligence, with our sophisticated lead qualification, face-to-face facilitation and process discipline. Wherever in the Group you’re working, our mission, vision and values are our constant; the backbone of our organization in its entirety. It’s these principles that drive us as individuals and as a Company to succeed – every. single. day

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Commission

Incentive Bonus

Learn more/Apply for this position