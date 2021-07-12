.NET Fullstack Developer

Jul 12, 2021

Job Description

Apply critical thinking & problem solving skills to contribute to all phases of the development lifecycle & quickly produce well-organised, optimized, and documented source code to deliver high-performing, scalable, enterprise-grade applications.

You will work on the award winning Access Online platform, comprising of a core framework that offers services and an extensible application environment. The platform is underpinned primarily by .Net Core micro-services, a message bus and open source technologies, deployed via Kubernetes, into a cloud-hosted environment.

Competencies What are the specific competencies required?

  • Min 5 years development experience
  • Tertiary education in Computer Science or related field
  • .Net Core experience
  • Experience working on databases, PostgrSQL and or MongoDB experience advantageous
  • Good understanding of scrum and agile practices
  • Strong analytical and creative problem-solving skills, with excellent attention to detail
  • Flexible about working with new methodologies and technologies
  • A solid understanding of OOP principles
  • SOLID design principles
  • Design patterns experience
  • Proficient understanding of code versioning tools
  • Good understanding of C# technology
  • Experience using ORMs such as Entity Framework or NHibernate
  • Experience of WCF technology (advantageous)
  • Domain Driven Design (DDD) and Test Driven Development (TDD) (advantageous)

Outputs What are the key performance areas and daily responsibilities?

  • Build reusable software components and libraries for future use across multiple projects
  • Design, code, test, debug and document software according to the functional requirements
  • Analyse, diagnose and resolve errors related to their applications
  • Keep abreast of technical and industry developments
  • Work closely with developers and a variety of end users to ensure technical compatibility and user satisfaction

Keywords:

.net Core, Microservices, PostgresSQL or MongoDB, Kubernetes, AWS, Entity Framework or NHibernate, WCF

