.NET Fullstack Developer

Job Description

Apply critical thinking & problem solving skills to contribute to all phases of the development lifecycle & quickly produce well-organised, optimized, and documented source code to deliver high-performing, scalable, enterprise-grade applications.

You will work on the award winning Access Online platform, comprising of a core framework that offers services and an extensible application environment. The platform is underpinned primarily by .Net Core micro-services, a message bus and open source technologies, deployed via Kubernetes, into a cloud-hosted environment.

Competencies What are the specific competencies required?

Min 5 years development experience

Tertiary education in Computer Science or related field

.Net Core experience

Experience working on databases, PostgrSQL and or MongoDB experience advantageous

Good understanding of scrum and agile practices

Strong analytical and creative problem-solving skills, with excellent attention to detail

Flexible about working with new methodologies and technologies

A solid understanding of OOP principles

SOLID design principles

Design patterns experience

Proficient understanding of code versioning tools

Good understanding of C# technology

Experience using ORMs such as Entity Framework or NHibernate

Experience of WCF technology (advantageous)

Domain Driven Design (DDD) and Test Driven Development (TDD) (advantageous)

Outputs What are the key performance areas and daily responsibilities?

Build reusable software components and libraries for future use across multiple projects

Design, code, test, debug and document software according to the functional requirements

Analyse, diagnose and resolve errors related to their applications

Keep abreast of technical and industry developments

Work closely with developers and a variety of end users to ensure technical compatibility and user satisfaction

Keywords:

.net Core, Microservices, PostgresSQL or MongoDB, Kubernetes, AWS, Entity Framework or NHibernate, WCF

Learn more/Apply for this position