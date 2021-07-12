.NET Fullstack Developer

Job Description
Apply critical thinking & problem solving skills to contribute to all phases of the development lifecycle & quickly produce well-organised, optimized, and documented source code to deliver high-performing, scalable, enterprise-grade applications.
You will work on the award winning Access Online platform, comprising of a core framework that offers services and an extensible application environment. The platform is underpinned primarily by .Net Core micro-services, a message bus and open source technologies, deployed via Kubernetes, into a cloud-hosted environment.
Competencies What are the specific competencies required?
- Min 5 years development experience
- Tertiary education in Computer Science or related field
- .Net Core experience
- Experience working on databases, PostgrSQL and or MongoDB experience advantageous
- Good understanding of scrum and agile practices
- Strong analytical and creative problem-solving skills, with excellent attention to detail
- Flexible about working with new methodologies and technologies
- A solid understanding of OOP principles
- SOLID design principles
- Design patterns experience
- Proficient understanding of code versioning tools
- Good understanding of C# technology
- Experience using ORMs such as Entity Framework or NHibernate
- Experience of WCF technology (advantageous)
- Domain Driven Design (DDD) and Test Driven Development (TDD) (advantageous)
Outputs What are the key performance areas and daily responsibilities?
- Build reusable software components and libraries for future use across multiple projects
- Design, code, test, debug and document software according to the functional requirements
- Analyse, diagnose and resolve errors related to their applications
- Keep abreast of technical and industry developments
- Work closely with developers and a variety of end users to ensure technical compatibility and user satisfaction
Keywords:
.net Core, Microservices, PostgresSQL or MongoDB, Kubernetes, AWS, Entity Framework or NHibernate, WCF