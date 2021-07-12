PHP Developer

Full stack developer

The successful candidate will join an existing team of developers and will focus on the design, development and maintenance of several systems which primarily use PHP and MySQL. We are looking for an inspired developer who cares about design, performance and user experience.

Duties and responsibilities

Full stack web application development in a LAMP environment as well as Linux scripting (shell, perl etc.).

Projects include the development of a network security monitoring, alerting and reporting system and the company’s internal business system, customer portal and web site.

Other technologies used include front-end technologies (such as Bootstrap and JQuery), PHP frameworks (for new projects) and integrations to external data sources via RESTful API’s.

Specific responsibilities would include:

– New system module design and development

– System enhancements and maintenance

– Testing and implementation

Desired experience and qualification

A tertiary development-related qualification.

5+ years of PHP/MySQL experience including object-oriented and PHP framework experience (Laravel).

Experience with REST APIs.

Other attributes:

– Good written and verbal communication skills

– good problem solving skills

– Keen attention to detail

– Positive and vibrant

Desired Skills:

PHP

MySQL

Perl

Linux

Full stack

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

