Senior C# Developer (JHB) (Remote) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:Join a rapidly growing global FinTech company in Joburg seeking your coding expertise and ambition to be their next Senior C# Developer. This is a fully remote role working on the UK time zone where you will be developing C# backend services, providing RESTful APIs and integration with other services and databases. The successful candidate must possess a University Degree in Computer Science/Engineering or similar discipline with your tech tools including C#.Net, RESTful API services, SQL Server and MongoDB. If you are driven to produce exceptionally clean & quality code, then APPLY NOW!DUTIES:

Develop C# backend services, which provide RESTful APIs and integrate other services and databases. Our backend applications all provide RESTful APIs, but sometimes we integrate with other applications via RabbitMQ or Kafka. Some of our applications use a SQL Server database; others use MongoDB. We use Redis for caching.

The role may involve using both .NET Framework and .NET Core, depending on the application.

Our backend applications support our investing platform, so most of our backend development relates to implementation of a mathematical design. The calculations are usually simple but working with financial systems is certainly part of the role.

REQUIREMENTS:Qualifications

University Degree in Computer Science, Engineering, or similar.

Experience/Skills

C# .NET Programming experience with sound architectural patterns.

Experience building RESTful API services.

Experience with relational databases specifically SQL Server, and/or document databases (MongoDB).

Advantageous –

Test-driven development (TDD) experience, and/or ambition to write automated tests together with new code.

Experience with financial models, e.g., from a bank.

Git and Docker.

Experience creating NuGet libraries.

ATTRIBUTES:

Self-motivating and to work with a remote team.

Ambition to work in a small, highly productive team.

Careful attention to quality and cleanliness of code.

