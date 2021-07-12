Senior IT Technician at Adams & Adams

Duties and Responsibilities
- Evaluate documented resolutions and analyse trends for ways to prevent recurring issues
- Alert management to emerging trends in incidents.
- 2nd level network support and troubleshooting
- Research solutions through internal and external knowledgebase as needed.
- Desktop support 2nd/ 3rd level support
- Provide orientation to new users regarding A&A technology
- Provide individual training and support on request, with regards to A&A technology
- Provide recommendations about accessing information and support
- Mobile technology support (phones & tablets)
- Maintain current and accurate inventory of technology hardware, software and resources
Skills and Knowledge
- Sound knowledge of computer hardware and software systems and programs
- Knowledge of the following specific technologies: Windows 10, Office 2013, 2016 and 365, LAN, WAN, VPN, WIFI, Printer configurations, IP and Analog telephony, Teams, VC experience, iPhone and Android experience
- Experience working in an ITIL-driven environment and working knowledge of ITIL principles and processes
- Service driven
- Ethical
Personal Attributes
- Ability to conduct research into a wide range of computing issues is required
- Ability to absorb and retain information quickly
- Highly self-motivated and directed
- Keen attention to detail
- Proven analytical and problem-solving abilities
- Ability to effectively prioritize and execute tasks in a high-pressure environment
- Exceptional customer service orientation
- Experience working in a team-oriented, collaborative environment.