Senior IT Technician at Adams & Adams

Jul 12, 2021

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Evaluate documented resolutions and analyse trends for ways to prevent recurring issues
  • Alert management to emerging trends in incidents.
  • 2nd level network support and troubleshooting
  • Research solutions through internal and external knowledgebase as needed.
  • Desktop support 2nd/ 3rd level support
  • Provide orientation to new users regarding A&A technology
  • Provide individual training and support on request, with regards to A&A technology
  • Provide recommendations about accessing information and support
  • Mobile technology support (phones & tablets)
  • Maintain current and accurate inventory of technology hardware, software and resources

Skills and Knowledge

  • Sound knowledge of computer hardware and software systems and programs
  • Knowledge of the following specific technologies: Windows 10, Office 2013, 2016 and 365, LAN, WAN, VPN, WIFI, Printer configurations, IP and Analog telephony, Teams, VC experience, iPhone and Android experience
  • Experience working in an ITIL-driven environment and working knowledge of ITIL principles and processes
  • Service driven
  • Ethical

Personal Attributes

  • Ability to conduct research into a wide range of computing issues is required
  • Ability to absorb and retain information quickly
  • Highly self-motivated and directed
  • Keen attention to detail
  • Proven analytical and problem-solving abilities
  • Ability to effectively prioritize and execute tasks in a high-pressure environment
  • Exceptional customer service orientation
  • Experience working in a team-oriented, collaborative environment.

Learn more/Apply for this position