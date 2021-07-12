A well established company in the banking sector is looking for a Senior Java Developer to join their dynamic team based in Johannesburg.
This role is a 12 months contract paying R500 to R600 per hour
Job Description
Apply critical thinking & problem solving skills to contribute to all phases of the development lifecycle & quickly produce well-organised, optimized, and documented source code to deliver high-performing, scalable, enterprise-grade applications.
Java / Angular Developer
Technical Skills Required
- Java 8+
- Angular 2+
- Spring Framework 4.0+
- REST (REpresentative State Transfer)
- git
- Beneficial
- Spring Boot 1+
- Axon Framework
- MSSQL
- CSS
- Jenkins
- Docker
- Kubernetes-based orchestration (e.g. Openshift, Rancher)
Methodologies Required
- Agile (Scrum, Kanban or XP)
- Beneficial
- DDD (Domain-Driven Design)
- CQRS (Command-Query Responsibility Segregation)
Responsibilities
- Provide third-level production support (DevOps environment).
- Develop and unit test functionality as required by business.
- Mentor intermediate and junior team members.
- Peer-review code changes.
- Assist product owners and business analysts with the technical aspects of proposed changes and requirements.
- Provide estimates for proposed changes.
- Follow the bank’s governance processes in order to deploy changes to production.
- Attend daily standups.
Please note this is a 12 months contract paying a rate of between R500 – R600 per hour
Desired Skills:
- Java 8
- Angular
- Rest
- CSS
- Jenkins
- Kubernetes