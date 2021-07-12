Senior Java Developer

A well established company in the banking sector is looking for a Senior Java Developer to join their dynamic team based in Johannesburg.

This role is a 12 months contract paying R500 to R600 per hour

Job Description

Apply critical thinking & problem solving skills to contribute to all phases of the development lifecycle & quickly produce well-organised, optimized, and documented source code to deliver high-performing, scalable, enterprise-grade applications.
Java / Angular Developer

Technical Skills Required

  • Java 8+
  • Angular 2+
  • Spring Framework 4.0+
  • REST (REpresentative State Transfer)
  • git
  • Beneficial
  • Spring Boot 1+
  • Axon Framework
  • MSSQL
  • CSS
  • Jenkins
  • Docker
  • Kubernetes-based orchestration (e.g. Openshift, Rancher)

Methodologies Required

  • Agile (Scrum, Kanban or XP)
  • Beneficial
  • DDD (Domain-Driven Design)
  • CQRS (Command-Query Responsibility Segregation)

Responsibilities

  • Provide third-level production support (DevOps environment).
  • Develop and unit test functionality as required by business.
  • Mentor intermediate and junior team members.
  • Peer-review code changes.
  • Assist product owners and business analysts with the technical aspects of proposed changes and requirements.
  • Provide estimates for proposed changes.
  • Follow the bank’s governance processes in order to deploy changes to production.
  • Attend daily standups.

Please note this is a 12 months contract paying a rate of between R500 – R600 per hour

