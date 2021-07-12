Senior Java Developer

A well established company in the banking sector is looking for a Senior Java Developer to join their dynamic team based in Johannesburg.

This role is a 12 months contract paying R500 to R600 per hour

Job Description

Apply critical thinking & problem solving skills to contribute to all phases of the development lifecycle & quickly produce well-organised, optimized, and documented source code to deliver high-performing, scalable, enterprise-grade applications.

Java / Angular Developer

Technical Skills Required

Java 8+

Angular 2+

Spring Framework 4.0+

REST (REpresentative State Transfer)

git

Beneficial

Spring Boot 1+

Axon Framework

MSSQL

CSS

Jenkins

Docker

Kubernetes-based orchestration (e.g. Openshift, Rancher)

Methodologies Required

Agile (Scrum, Kanban or XP)

Beneficial

DDD (Domain-Driven Design)

CQRS (Command-Query Responsibility Segregation)

Responsibilities

Provide third-level production support (DevOps environment).

Develop and unit test functionality as required by business.

Mentor intermediate and junior team members.

Peer-review code changes.

Assist product owners and business analysts with the technical aspects of proposed changes and requirements.

Provide estimates for proposed changes.

Follow the bank’s governance processes in order to deploy changes to production.

Attend daily standups.

Please note this is a 12 months contract paying a rate of between R500 – R600 per hour

Desired Skills:

Java 8

Angular

Rest

CSS

Jenkins

Kubernetes

Learn more/Apply for this position