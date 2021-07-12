Senior Java Developer at Reverside

Jul 12, 2021

Senior Java DeveloperWe are looking for Senior Java Developer with 5 +yearsof solid development experience in Java Development and has a solid knowledge base of the SDLC.We are looking for a Senior Java Developer with experience in building high-performing, scalable, enterprise-grade applications.You will be part of a talented software team that works on mission-critical applications. Java developer roles and responsibilities include managing Java/Java EE application development while providing expertise in the full software development lifecycle, from concept and design to testing.Java developer responsibilities include designing, developing and delivering high-volume, low-latency applications for mission-critical systems.

About The Employer:

Deliveries expectations

  • The incumbent would be expected to perform maintenance work on existing code

  • Also expected to enhance or/and perform tune existing code

  • Be engaged in improving integration and quality there off to increase delivery guarantees

  • Also, to consider and embed best engineering self-healing and optimization capabilities.

  • Business operational support with customer queries on data and integration queries.

  • Can also be assigned to develop new code/services as required and directed by lead.

People skills:

  • Team player, ability to work alone, mentoring.

Technical requirements & technology:

  • Programming

    • Java,

    • Micro Services Pattern,

    • MongoDB,

    • ProsGreSQL,

    • REST services,

    • Encrypted communication using SSL,

    • Jenkins, GitHub,

    • Spring Boot,

    • Spring Cloud API,

    • Swagger,

    • JWT tokens,

    • SonarCube

  • Rancher deployment

    • Docker,

    • Kubernetes,

    • Rancher,

    • Virtualized Infrastructure,

    • DevOps,

    • Instaana,

    • Zipkin,

    • Cloud Sleuth

  • API Manager

    • API Connect,

    • WCL security pattern

  • Apache KAFKA

    • Avro,

    • Kafka,

    • Message Oriented Middleware pattern,

    • Java,

    • Jenkins,

    • Spring Boot,

    • Spring Cloud API,

    • Swagger,

    • Sparks

  • Big Data

    • HQL (Hadoop query language),

    • MongoDB,

    • Spark SQL

  • RDBMS

    • Fundamental Relational Database concepts.

    • Types of RDBMS objects.

    • Popular database systems.

    • Design a relational database and its schema.

    • Create Entity Relationship Diagrams (ERD).

    • Normalize data.

    • Hands-on with Relational Databases such MySQL, PostgreSQL, and Db2 using web tools and command line.

    • Create tables and load data.

    • Export data from one database and import into another RDBMS.

