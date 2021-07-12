Senior Java Developer at Reverside

Senior Java DeveloperWe are looking for Senior Java Developer with 5 +yearsof solid development experience in Java Development and has a solid knowledge base of the SDLC.We are looking for a Senior Java Developer with experience in building high-performing, scalable, enterprise-grade applications.You will be part of a talented software team that works on mission-critical applications. Java developer roles and responsibilities include managing Java/Java EE application development while providing expertise in the full software development lifecycle, from concept and design to testing.Java developer responsibilities include designing, developing and delivering high-volume, low-latency applications for mission-critical systems.

About The Employer:

Deliveries expectations

The incumbent would be expected to perform maintenance work on existing code

Also expected to enhance or/and perform tune existing code

Be engaged in improving integration and quality there off to increase delivery guarantees

Also, to consider and embed best engineering self-healing and optimization capabilities.

Business operational support with customer queries on data and integration queries.

Can also be assigned to develop new code/services as required and directed by lead.

People skills:

Team player, ability to work alone, mentoring.

Technical requirements & technology:

Programming Java, Micro Services Pattern, MongoDB, ProsGreSQL, REST services, Encrypted communication using SSL, Jenkins, GitHub, Spring Boot, Spring Cloud API, Swagger, JWT tokens, SonarCube

Rancher deployment Docker, Kubernetes, Rancher, Virtualized Infrastructure, DevOps, Instaana, Zipkin, Cloud Sleuth

API Manager API Connect, WCL security pattern

Apache KAFKA Avro, Kafka, Message Oriented Middleware pattern, Java, Jenkins, Spring Boot, Spring Cloud API, Swagger, Sparks

Big Data HQL (Hadoop query language), MongoDB, Spark SQL

RDBMS Fundamental Relational Database concepts. Types of RDBMS objects. Popular database systems. Design a relational database and its schema. Create Entity Relationship Diagrams (ERD). Normalize data. Hands-on with Relational Databases such MySQL, PostgreSQL, and Db2 using web tools and command line. Create tables and load data. Export data from one database and import into another RDBMS.



