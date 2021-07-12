Senior Java Developer at Reverside

Senior Java DeveloperWe are looking for Senior Java Developer with 5 +yearsof solid development experience in Java Development and has a solid knowledge base of the SDLC.We are looking for a Senior Java Developer with experience in building high-performing, scalable, enterprise-grade applications.You will be part of a talented software team that works on mission-critical applications. Java developer roles and responsibilities include managing Java/Java EE application development while providing expertise in the full software development lifecycle, from concept and design to testing.Java developer responsibilities include designing, developing and delivering high-volume, low-latency applications for mission-critical systems.
About The Employer:
Deliveries expectations
- The incumbent would be expected to perform maintenance work on existing code
- Also expected to enhance or/and perform tune existing code
- Be engaged in improving integration and quality there off to increase delivery guarantees
- Also, to consider and embed best engineering self-healing and optimization capabilities.
- Business operational support with customer queries on data and integration queries.
- Can also be assigned to develop new code/services as required and directed by lead.
People skills:
- Team player, ability to work alone, mentoring.
Technical requirements & technology:
- Programming
- Java,
- Micro Services Pattern,
- MongoDB,
- ProsGreSQL,
- REST services,
- Encrypted communication using SSL,
- Jenkins, GitHub,
- Spring Boot,
- Spring Cloud API,
- Swagger,
- JWT tokens,
- SonarCube
- Rancher deployment
- Docker,
- Kubernetes,
- Rancher,
- Virtualized Infrastructure,
- DevOps,
- Instaana,
- Zipkin,
- Cloud Sleuth
- API Manager
- API Connect,
- WCL security pattern
- Apache KAFKA
- Avro,
- Kafka,
- Message Oriented Middleware pattern,
- Java,
- Jenkins,
- Spring Boot,
- Spring Cloud API,
- Swagger,
- Sparks
- Big Data
- HQL (Hadoop query language),
- MongoDB,
- Spark SQL
- RDBMS
- Fundamental Relational Database concepts.
- Types of RDBMS objects.
- Popular database systems.
- Design a relational database and its schema.
- Create Entity Relationship Diagrams (ERD).
- Normalize data.
- Hands-on with Relational Databases such MySQL, PostgreSQL, and Db2 using web tools and command line.
- Create tables and load data.
- Export data from one database and import into another RDBMS.