Senior Software Developer

Minimum Requirements

5+ years experience within software development

Relevant Diploma/Degree

Postgraduate Degree beneficial

Strong capabilities in Python or R and C++, Java or .Net preferred

Experience in database

Experience using Bi Tools (PowerBI, Tableau)

Responsibilities

Researching, designing, implementing, and managing software programs

Testing and evaluating new programs

Identifying areas for modification in existing programs and subsequently developing these modifications

Writing and implementing efficient code

Determining operational practicality

Developing quality assurance procedures

Developing software tools, processes, and metrics

Maintaining and upgrading existing systems

Training users

Working closely with other developers, UX designers, business and systems analysts

