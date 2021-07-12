Senior SQL Developer

The individual will utilize their SQL and TSQL experience to deliver bespoke and standard items for our configurable software platform. The Technical Solutions Expert will work in our Professional Services department in an agile project stream and be able to serve as an expert in technical delivery and bespoke development.
Desired Skills:
- SQL
- T-SQL
- SSRS
- SSIS
- C#
- Azure
- Rest
- Qlikview
- QlikSense
- WCF
- JSON
- SSAS
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
A fast growing International based company with offices in USA, Canada, Australia, United Kingdom and South Africa. A leading provider of software solutions.