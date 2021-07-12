Senior SQL Developer

The individual will utilize their SQL and TSQL experience to deliver bespoke and standard items for our configurable software platform. The Technical Solutions Expert will work in our Professional Services department in an agile project stream and be able to serve as an expert in technical delivery and bespoke development.

Desired Skills:

SQL

T-SQL

SSRS

SSIS

C#

Azure

Rest

Qlikview

QlikSense

WCF

JSON

SSAS

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

A fast growing International based company with offices in USA, Canada, Australia, United Kingdom and South Africa. A leading provider of software solutions.

