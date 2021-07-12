Snr Full Stack C# ASP.Net Developer at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:A rapidly growing IT Consulting company seeks the technical expertise of a Senior C# ASP.Net Developer with 8+ years relevant experience to take the lead on software solutions designs & large projects. You will also write, develop & test high-quality code while training and reviewing Junior Developers as well as demonstrating creativity when solving problems. You must also be prepared to take the lead on small development pods. You will require a Bachelors Degree in Computer Science/Information Technology or similar discipline, 8+ years relevant experience, tech skills in JavaScript, TypeScript, CSS, Object Oriented design & coding, Source Control, Entity Framework, SQL Server and be able to translate business feedback and requirements into working & effective software solutions. Remote work on offer.DUTIES:

Write, develop, and test high quality code.

Peer review work.

Mentor more Junior Developers.

Lead on designs for software solutions and large projects.

REQUIREMENTS:Qualifications

Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, Engineering, or proven experience-based equivalent.

Experience/Skills

8+ Years relevant experience.

Proven formal software development experience.

Excellent knowledge of web client-side technologies (JavaScript / Typescript, CSS, JavaScript frameworks / libraries etc.).

Solid experience with C# and ASP.Net.

Good understanding of Object-Oriented design and coding.

Good knowledge of SQL Server (and relevant ORM such as Entity Framework).

Experienced using Source Control.

Be able to translate business feedback and requirements into working software solutions.

Advantageous

Financial industry background.

Azure services.

ATTRIBUTES:

Must be technically strong with a passion for coding.

Analytical thinking with attention to detail.

Willing to learn new technologies.

Works well under pressure and meets deadlines.

Innovative problem solver.

Disciplined self-starter who can work unsupervised/autonomously in a flexible work environment.

