Software Developers (Junior) at Headhunters

Our client a market leader in their specialized field is seeking to employ suitable qualified and experienced software developers.
Responsibilities include but are not limited to:
- Write code and complete programming
- Develop new or custom features to software products
- Plan layout and installation of new systems or modification of existing systems
- Draw up detailed design documentation
Minimum requirements include:
- Diploma or Degree in Computer Science or Software Engineering or relevant
- 1- 2 years equivalent work experience
- Technical knowledge of programming languages, including C#, JavaScript, CSS, SQL, MVC, VB.net, ASP.net
- Technical knowledge of JQuery, JSON, AJAX, Bootstrap and Entity Framework
- Knowledge on Qlikview and syspro advantageous
