Software Developers (Junior) at Headhunters

Our client a market leader in their specialized field is seeking to employ suitable qualified and experienced software developers. Diploma or Degree in Computer Science or Software Engineering or relevant coupled with 1- 2 years equivalent work experience secures.

Responsibilities include but are not limited to:

Write code and complete programming

Develop new or custom features to software products

Plan layout and installation of new systems or modification of existing systems

Draw up detailed design documentation

Minimum requirements include:

Diploma or Degree in Computer Science or Software Engineering or relevant

1- 2 years equivalent work experience

Technical knowledge of programming languages, including C#, JavaScript, CSS, SQL, MVC, VB.net, ASP.net

Technical knowledge of JQuery, JSON, AJAX, Bootstrap and Entity Framework

Knowledge on Qlikview and syspro advantageous

Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of applying.

