Solution Architect

Applicants – please note that this advert is for 3 x different Solution Architect Positions: Point of Sale, Networks and RD & Innovation.

1) POS Solution Architect

As a recognized authority in Point of Sale (POS) solutions, covering payments, billing, ordering, sales monitoring, multi-channel support, loyalty programmes, returns and pricing, cashier management etc., the solution architect strategically advises and shapes requirements for POS solutions and creates high-quality data, application and technology architectures in support of the business requirements and leads the realization of the design into the final solution implementation. Deep subject matter knowledge of POS-related technologies as applicable to the retail industry is essential.

Job Objectives

Define and continuously improve the POS architecture framework and solution architecture modelling standards: Develop and maintain an understanding of the business strategy and changes to business priorities. Define a structured POS architecture approach and methodology for capturing the key views of the enterprise. Architect the next-generation POS framework developed on a group of core technologies. Align to the enterprise data reference architecture in support of the enterprise and regulatory information governance needs such as Information Security, Enterprise Information Management, POPI, PCI, etc. Identify, define and communicate standards, guidelines, formats, meta-models, policies, best practices, and governance practices for POS architectures and designs. Ensure that the POS architecture approach integrates into the methodologies and processes of the rest of the Enterprise Architecture team.

Define and create solution-level POS architecture models that are aligned with business blueprints, non-functional requirements, delivery constraints, data, application, and technology standards: Analyze business requirements and create related POS architectures and designs for the baseline (“as is”) and target (“to be”) solution architectures. Define POS architecture governance processes and quality compliance criteria. Perform quality assurance checks on POS architectures and designs and enforce quality compliance criteria to set policies and standards.

Provide expert POS guidance, ensure solution architectures and designs are in line with the POS technology standards, and conduct architecture and design reviews as part of the Architecture Review Committee: Be clearly identified as the POS technical lead and provide technical guidance and leadership in proposals, RFIs, RFPs, and BI project teams. Provide architectural oversight and guidance to development teams to ensure high-quality technical solution designs during the detailed design, build, test, and deploy phases that conforms to architecture principles and standards.

2) Solution Architect – Networks

As a recognized networks authority, the Solution Architect collaborates in network architecture standards & controls and creates the architecture for the target environments to deliver network architectures into head office, stores, DC and other operational environments. Extensive subject matter knowledge of network architecture and design is essential. The solution architect will collaborate closely with the network engineer team as well as the platforms, security and technology architect.

Job Objectives

Define and continuously improve the network architecture framework and modelling standards. Define a structured network architecture approach and methodology for capturing the key views of the enterprise. Identify, define, and communicate standards, guidelines, formats, meta-models, policies, best practices, and governance practices for network architectures and designs. Ensure that the network architecture approach integrates into the methodologies and processes of the rest of the Enterprise Architecture team. Stay abreast of best practices and / or new developments in network architecture and related disciplines and drive adoption as deemed appropriate.

Define and create solution level network architecture models that enable specific network and infrastructure requirements. Analyze the inputs and outputs of requirements and create related network architectures and designs for the baseline (“as is”) and target (“to be”) solution architectures. Define network architecture governance processes and quality compliance criteria. Perform quality assurance checks on network architectures and designs and enforce quality compliance criteria to set policies and standards. Perform quality checks on existing network architectures and designs to identify potential business risks areas and make re-engineering recommendations.

Provide expert network guidance, ensure solution architectures and designs are in line with the network technology standards and conduct architecture and design reviews as part of the Architecture Review Committee. Define and develop the overall network architecture landscape in partnership with the Domain Architect, network operations team and other solution architects. Review proposed solution architectures ensuring alignment with architecture principles, the architecture framework, cloud reference architectures, set technology standards and identify critical gaps, and recommend improvements.

Contribute to solution architecture and design standards and SDLC governance requirements. Define a framework for Solution Architecture and develop the policies and procedures and templates to guide and govern the Solution Architecture processes. Develop and maintain solution architecture principles and quality compliance criteria to guide technology decisions.

3) Solution Architect – RD & Innovation

Job Objectives

Define and continuously improve the Innovation architecture framework and solution architecture modelling standards.

Define and create solution level Innovation architecture models that are aligned with business blueprints, non-functional requirements, delivery constraints, data, application and technology standards.

Define a structured Innovation architecture approach and methodology for capturing the key views of the enterprise. Identify, define and communicate standards, guidelines, formats, meta-models, policies, best practices, and governance practices for Innovation architectures and designs.

Ensure that the Innovation approach integrates into the methodologies and processes of the rest of the Enterprise Architecture team.

Define and create solution level Innovation architecture models that are aligned with business blueprints, non-functional requirements, delivery constraints, data, application and technology standards.

Analyse the inputs and outputs of innovation initiatives and create related architectures and designs for the baseline (“as is”) and target (“to be”) solution architectures.

Define appropriate innovation architecture governance processes and quality compliance criteria. Perform quality assurance checks on innovation Architectures and Designs and enforce quality compliance criteria to set policies and standards.

Provide expert Innovation guidance, ensure solution architectures and designs are in line with the technology standards and conduct architecture and design reviews as part of the Architecture Review Board. Define and develop the overall innovation landscape in partnership with the Domain Architect, Data Analytics team and other Solution Architects.

Review proposed solution architectures ensuring alignment with architecture principles, the architecture framework, cloud reference architectures, set technology standards and identify critical gaps, and recommend improvements.

Define a framework for Solution Architecture and develop the policies and procedures and templates to guide and govern the Solution Architecture processes.

Desired Skills:

Excellent interpersonal skills

strong analytical and problem solving skills

S/W Frameworks and Methodologies

Excellent Presentation Skils

Understanding of Retail Industry

Architecture and Solution Design

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Retail Giant in the Northern Suburbs of Cape Town.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Pension Fund

Medical Aid

Performance Bonus

