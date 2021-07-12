Test Analyst at QES

My client based in Cape Town is currently looking for Snr Test Analyst to join them on a fixed term contract basis
Main purpose of the job:
- Functional testing of back-end database
- Integration testing across front-end/back-ends
- Defect management
Requirements:
- Knowledge of SQL for DB querying
- Knowledge of JIRA/Agile Methodology
- Proficient with QC ALM
- Understanding of Test Automation (UFT is preferred)
- A team player
- A great communicator and transparent
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills and an ability to work as part of a team
- Someone who has a ‘can do’ attitude
- Someone who has an eye for quality
- Someone who is able to challenge the status quo
- Someone with leadership and professionalism who consistently demonstrate a ‘role model’ behaviour
- Able to engage with people across all levels and has excellent people management skills
- Someone who can simultaneously work on multiple projects
- Ensure participation in the overall test planning of the product execution path and test estimation
- Ability to create the test plan and ensure alignment to the product objectives
- Ensure the product is delivered within the timelines agreed with the delivery team
- Work closely with test leads, developers, architects, products owner and other stakeholders to meet the expectations of our client
- Build and foster deep relationships with peers, subject matter expert, developers, product owner and other stakeholders though honest communication which align to the Sanlam Reality Values
- Participate in the sprint planning, test estimation and success criteria per story/epic
- Participate in the team backlog grooming
- Facilitate the handover of test deliverables for all phases of testing
Qualifications and Experience:
- ISTQB foundation or equivalent (ISEB). ISEB test practitioner or equivalent or ISTQB advanced level certificate
- 5-6 years in testing role (Both Functional and Technical). Your functional background must be strong to guide your technical ability
- Proficient in the use of Soap UI (Ready API as well), Jira, HP QC and MS-SQL
- Experience working in the Rewards Programme environment would be a bonus but not essential
Desired Skills:
- Test Execution
- Test scenarios
- Test Cases
- ISEB
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric