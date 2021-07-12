UI/UX Designer at Headhunters

Our client in the retail industry based in Port Elizabeth is currently looking to employ an UI/UX Designer.
Responsibilities:
- Gather and evaluate user requirements in collaboration with product managers and engineers.
- Illustrating design ideas using storyboards, process flows and sitemaps
- Design graphic user interface elements, like menus, tabs and widgets
- Gathering and evaluating user requirements, in collaboration with the team
- Build page navigation buttons and search fields
- Develop UI mockups and prototypes showing site functions
- Create original graphic designs
- Prepare and present rough drafts to internal teams and key stakeholders
- Identify and troubleshoot UX problems
- Conduct layout adjustments based on user feedback.
- Adhere to style standards on fonts, colours and images
Requirements:
- BSc in Design, Computer Science or relevant field
- Portfolio of design projects
- Knowledge of wireframe tools
- Up to date knowledge of design software
- Excellent time management skills
- Proven work experience as a UI/UX Designer or similar role
- Working knowledge of HTML and Cascading stylesheet (CSS) would be advantageous.
