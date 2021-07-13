2nd Line Support Analyst at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:An innovative Investment Firm seeks a tenacious & meticulous 2nd Line Support Analyst to join its Retail IT Operations division. Your core role will be to provide 2nd Level IT Application Support to the Operations support team, business users and domains at a senior technical level. You will also be expected to assist with deploying software to the various release development environments as well as troubleshooting environment specific problems. You will also have to adhere to agreed Change Management procedures and assist with improving release and operations procedures. You will require a Computer Science/Information Systems tertiary qualification, 5+ years work experience in an IT Applications Support environment with strong Windows & SQL Server skills and experience in an eCommerce web application environment and IIS Management. Please note this is an EE role.DUTIES:

Provide a lead technical role on all Retail SQL-based applications.

Work with domains to continuously drive application architecture and configuration improvement.

Work closely with the Digital Support and Development teams to continuously improve the stability in this environment.

Work with domains and support teams to improve software deployment techniques and procedures.

Ensure that software releases deployed into the production environment follow documented IT procedures.

Ensure all agreed release and support procedures are followed.

Provide 2nd Line Application Technical Support on all Retail applications and databases to support teams and all Retail Domains when required.

After-hours standby and support may be required from time to time.

Liaise with 3rd Line Development teams to resolve user incidents, when required.

Adhere to agile work management methodologies.

REQUIREMENTS:Qualifications

Tertiary qualification in Computer Science or Information Systems.

Experience/Skills

5+ Years work experience in an IT Applications Support environment.

Excellent Microsoft Windows and SQL Server knowledge with practical experience.

SQL scripting skills.

Significant experience in an eCommerce web application environment and IIS Management.

A comprehensive working knowledge of a Windows Server environment.

Significant previous experience in a pressurised operations support environment.

A good understanding of application development principles and methodologies.

Advantageous

Linux experience.

ATTRIBUTES:

Detail oriented.

Excellent communication skills.

Strong logical thinking and deductive reasoning.

Tenacity and execution.

Planning and managing people and process.

Effective communication style.

Stress tolerant.

Team player.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.COMMENTS:When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on [URL Removed] Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.

Learn more/Apply for this position