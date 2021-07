Analyst Developer

We are looking for a Senior Developer with strong Application Development experience.

To join an international Blue Chip company.

What will you do?

Provide Software Solutions and related services to the business environments.

Key Responsibilities:

Analysis of change requests received

Provide recommendations man-day estimates for implementing changes

Design prototypes for change requests

Design Web Interfaces (graphic design) if applicable

Maintain existing applications according to change requests

Produce appropriate software applications that satisfy the specifications

Test own applications / artefacts to ensure correctness

Test Interfaces to other systems

Debugging of applications

Provide test information to Testers

Implement changes into the Production environment

Document changes implemented and applications

Updates of data model documentation

Problem solving, root cause analysis and user assistance (functional)

Technical support / assistance to others on own applications / systems

Provision of user guides / training material

Provide hands-on training for own system

Provide standby / support (if and when applicable)

Correct errors / bugs in production

Qualifications, Knowledge and Skills:

Qualifications:

Any relevant IT Qualification (IT Diploma or Degree) will be a strong recommendation

Knowledge:

Understanding of the SDLC Methodology

Understanding of Microsoft C# in the context of the [URL Removed] framework

Basic understanding of UML (Class, Activity, Entity Relation Diagrams, etc.)

Understanding of OO concepts, design principles and patterns

Good knowledge of the following technologies will be a strong recommendation: .NET C#, ASP.NET, [URL Removed] MCF, LinQ HTML, CSS, XML JavaScript, JQuery, Json Ajax SQL and /or Express Angular

Understand and code XML, XSD, HTTP and SOAP protocols

Knowledge of Persistence frameworks (XPO would be beneficial)

Basic understanding of Microsoft Patterns and Practices

Documentation Frameworks, Tools and Standards

Understanding of Domain Driven Design concepts

Understanding Planning ,Software design

Software Quality and metric

High level understanding of Enterprise Test Methodology

Sound knowledge of the Financial Services industry will be a strong recommendation

Kentico CMS (would be beneficial)

Skills:

Problem Analysis and Problem-Solving Techniques

Impact Analysis Techniques

Coaching / Mentoring Techniques

Experience:

Minimum of 5 years experience within application development

Proven record of exceptional work performance

Experience with Agile methodologies will be a strong recommendation

Core Competencies:

Cultivates innovation

Client focus (TCF)

Drives results

Collaborates

Flexibility and adaptability

Personal Qualities:

Strong analytical ability

Problem solving skills

Conceptual thinker

Good communication & interpersonal skills

Quality Assurance orientation

Knowledge seeking / Continuous learning

Building and Maintaining relationships

Customer Service

Adaptability

Strong teamwork orientation

