Analyst Developer

Jul 13, 2021

We are looking for a Senior Developer with strong Application Development experience.
To join an international Blue Chip company.

What will you do?

  • Provide Software Solutions and related services to the business environments.

Key Responsibilities:

  • Analysis of change requests received
  • Provide recommendations man-day estimates for implementing changes
  • Design prototypes for change requests
  • Design Web Interfaces (graphic design) if applicable
  • Maintain existing applications according to change requests
  • Produce appropriate software applications that satisfy the specifications
  • Test own applications / artefacts to ensure correctness
  • Test Interfaces to other systems
  • Debugging of applications
  • Provide test information to Testers
  • Implement changes into the Production environment
  • Document changes implemented and applications
  • Updates of data model documentation
  • Problem solving, root cause analysis and user assistance (functional)
  • Technical support / assistance to others on own applications / systems
  • Provision of user guides / training material
  • Provide hands-on training for own system
  • Provide standby / support (if and when applicable)
  • Correct errors / bugs in production

Qualifications, Knowledge and Skills:

Qualifications:

  • Any relevant IT Qualification (IT Diploma or Degree) will be a strong recommendation

Knowledge:

  • Understanding of the SDLC Methodology
  • Understanding of Microsoft C# in the context of the [URL Removed] framework
  • Basic understanding of UML (Class, Activity, Entity Relation Diagrams, etc.)
  • Understanding of OO concepts, design principles and patterns
  • Good knowledge of the following technologies will be a strong recommendation:
    • .NET C#, ASP.NET, [URL Removed] MCF, LinQ
    • HTML, CSS, XML
    • JavaScript, JQuery, Json
    • Ajax
    • SQL and /or Express
    • Angular
  • Understand and code XML, XSD, HTTP and SOAP protocols
  • Knowledge of Persistence frameworks (XPO would be beneficial)
  • Basic understanding of Microsoft Patterns and Practices
  • Documentation Frameworks, Tools and Standards
  • Understanding of Domain Driven Design concepts
  • Understanding Planning ,Software design
  • Software Quality and metric
  • High level understanding of Enterprise Test Methodology
  • Sound knowledge of the Financial Services industry will be a strong recommendation
  • Kentico CMS (would be beneficial)

Skills:

  • Problem Analysis and Problem-Solving Techniques
  • Impact Analysis Techniques
  • Coaching / Mentoring Techniques

Experience:

  • Minimum of 5 years experience within application development
  • Proven record of exceptional work performance
  • Experience with Agile methodologies will be a strong recommendation

Core Competencies:

  • Cultivates innovation
  • Client focus (TCF)
  • Drives results
  • Collaborates
  • Flexibility and adaptability

Personal Qualities:

  • Strong analytical ability
  • Problem solving skills
  • Conceptual thinker
  • Good communication & interpersonal skills
  • Quality Assurance orientation
  • Knowledge seeking / Continuous learning
  • Building and Maintaining relationships
  • Customer Service
  • Adaptability
  • Strong teamwork orientation

