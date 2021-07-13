Business Analyst IT

An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a Business Analyst to join their dynamic team.
Minimum Years of Experience:
- 5 years overall BA experience
- At least 7+ years JAVA experience
- Extensive experience in implementing and monitoring solutions in a Java environment
- Experience in testing (manual or automated testing)
- Web and AWS project experience advantageous
- Agile working experience advantageous
Minimum Qualification Required:
- Relevant IT/Business Degree
Generic Technical / Functional Skills:
- Understanding of integration between different technologies
- Coordination between development and support environments
- Assisting with the business cases
- Planning and monitoring
- Eliciting requirements
- Requirements organisation
- Translating and simplifying requirements
- Requirements management and communication
Specific Techncial / Functional Skills:
- Business Process expertise in supply chain environment
- Automotive experience
Responsibilities:
- Managing business processes
- Strong working knowledge in data tools, techniques and approaches used in application solutions
- Assisting Business with POCs and business value calculations from a Business Analyst perspective
- Understanding of systems engineering concepts
- The ability to conduct cost/benefit analysis
- Business case development
- Modelling techniques and method
- Leadership
- Implement advanced strategies for gathering, reviewing and analysing functional requirements
- Prioritize requirements and create conceptual prototypes and mock-ups
- Master strategic business process modelling, traceability and quality management techniques
- Apply best practices for effective communication and problem-solving
Apply today for more information on this fantastic opportunity!
Desired Skills:
- Java
- Business Analyst
- BA
- Web
- AWS
- Testing
- Agile
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree