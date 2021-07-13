Business Analyst IT

An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a Business Analyst to join their dynamic team.

Minimum Years of Experience:

5 years overall BA experience

At least 7+ years JAVA experience

Extensive experience in implementing and monitoring solutions in a Java environment

Experience in testing (manual or automated testing)

Web and AWS project experience advantageous

Agile working experience advantageous

Minimum Qualification Required:

Relevant IT/Business Degree

Generic Technical / Functional Skills:

Understanding of integration between different technologies

Coordination between development and support environments

Assisting with the business cases

Planning and monitoring

Eliciting requirements

Requirements organisation

Translating and simplifying requirements

Requirements management and communication

Specific Techncial / Functional Skills:

Business Process expertise in supply chain environment

Automotive experience

Responsibilities:

Managing business processes

Strong working knowledge in data tools, techniques and approaches used in application solutions

Assisting Business with POCs and business value calculations from a Business Analyst perspective

Understanding of systems engineering concepts

The ability to conduct cost/benefit analysis

Business case development

Modelling techniques and method

Leadership

Implement advanced strategies for gathering, reviewing and analysing functional requirements

Prioritize requirements and create conceptual prototypes and mock-ups

Master strategic business process modelling, traceability and quality management techniques

Apply best practices for effective communication and problem-solving

