Business Analyst IT

Jul 13, 2021

An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a Business Analyst to join their dynamic team.

Minimum Years of Experience:

  • 5 years overall BA experience
  • At least 7+ years JAVA experience
  • Extensive experience in implementing and monitoring solutions in a Java environment
  • Experience in testing (manual or automated testing)
  • Web and AWS project experience advantageous
  • Agile working experience advantageous

Minimum Qualification Required:

  • Relevant IT/Business Degree

Generic Technical / Functional Skills:

  • Understanding of integration between different technologies
  • Coordination between development and support environments
  • Assisting with the business cases
  • Planning and monitoring
  • Eliciting requirements
  • Requirements organisation
  • Translating and simplifying requirements
  • Requirements management and communication

Specific Techncial / Functional Skills:

  • Business Process expertise in supply chain environment
  • Automotive experience

Responsibilities:

  • Managing business processes
  • Strong working knowledge in data tools, techniques and approaches used in application solutions
  • Assisting Business with POCs and business value calculations from a Business Analyst perspective
  • Understanding of systems engineering concepts
  • The ability to conduct cost/benefit analysis
  • Business case development
  • Modelling techniques and method
  • Leadership
  • Implement advanced strategies for gathering, reviewing and analysing functional requirements
  • Prioritize requirements and create conceptual prototypes and mock-ups
  • Master strategic business process modelling, traceability and quality management techniques
  • Apply best practices for effective communication and problem-solving

