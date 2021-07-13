CNC Programmer / SS Header Coordinator

Salary: R79 per hour

OUTPUTS

Coordination of production flow of SS & Mild steel headers;

Checking drawings;

Programming and setting of CNC Milling machine;

Managing tools in terms of issuing, maintenance and control;

Manage efficiency and ensure deadlines are met;

Ongoing monitoring of processes;

Managing administration in terms of log books and stock control.

COMPETENCIES

Personal capabilities which are critical to the production of quality outputs are :

Team Player

Excellent communication skills

Action oriented, proactive

Motivated

Priority setting

Decision quality

Ability to work under pressure

Customer focused

Results driven

Leadership ability

Strong planning & organisational skills

KNOWLEDGE / QUALIFICATIONS

Matric or relevant tertiary qualification;

Minimum 5 years’ experience in a production environment;

Refrigeration experience would be beneficial;

Strong technical/operational background.

