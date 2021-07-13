CNC Programmer / SS Header Coordinator

Salary: R79 per hour
OUTPUTS
- Coordination of production flow of SS & Mild steel headers;
- Checking drawings;
- Programming and setting of CNC Milling machine;
- Managing tools in terms of issuing, maintenance and control;
- Manage efficiency and ensure deadlines are met;
- Ongoing monitoring of processes;
- Managing administration in terms of log books and stock control.
COMPETENCIES
Personal capabilities which are critical to the production of quality outputs are :
- Team Player
- Excellent communication skills
- Action oriented, proactive
- Motivated
- Priority setting
- Decision quality
- Ability to work under pressure
- Customer focused
- Results driven
- Leadership ability
- Strong planning & organisational skills
KNOWLEDGE / QUALIFICATIONS
- Matric or relevant tertiary qualification;
- Minimum 5 years’ experience in a production environment;
- Refrigeration experience would be beneficial;
- Strong technical/operational background.
Desired Skills:
- Refrigeration experience
- stainless Steel
- Mild steel headers
- drawings
- CNC Milling macines
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma