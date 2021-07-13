CNC Programmer / SS Header Coordinator

Jul 13, 2021

Salary: R79 per hour

OUTPUTS

  • Coordination of production flow of SS & Mild steel headers;
  • Checking drawings;
  • Programming and setting of CNC Milling machine;
  • Managing tools in terms of issuing, maintenance and control;
  • Manage efficiency and ensure deadlines are met;
  • Ongoing monitoring of processes;
  • Managing administration in terms of log books and stock control.

COMPETENCIES

Personal capabilities which are critical to the production of quality outputs are :

  • Team Player
  • Excellent communication skills
  • Action oriented, proactive
  • Motivated
  • Priority setting
  • Decision quality
  • Ability to work under pressure
  • Customer focused
  • Results driven
  • Leadership ability
  • Strong planning & organisational skills

KNOWLEDGE / QUALIFICATIONS

  • Matric or relevant tertiary qualification;
  • Minimum 5 years’ experience in a production environment;
  • Refrigeration experience would be beneficial;
  • Strong technical/operational background.

Desired Skills:

  • Refrigeration experience
  • stainless Steel
  • Mild steel headers
  • drawings
  • CNC Milling macines

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

