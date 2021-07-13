Developer C#.NET

Seeking skilled and qualified .Net Developer to start asap in top telecoms company. Position will suit a young qualified individual who is looking to cement a career in an exciting, evolving environment.

You will be responsible for producing code using .Net languages upgrading, configuring and debugging of existing systems; providing tech support for web, desktop or mobile apps, etc.

Minimum requirements are:

Completed B.Sc Computer Science, Engineering or related degree

3years experience in .Net development

Familiarity with the ASP.NET framework, SQL Server and design/architectural patterns (e.g. Model-View-Controller (MVC))

Knowledge of at least one of the .NET languages (e.g. C#, Visual Basic .NET) and HTML5/CSS3

Familiarity with architecture styles/APIs (REST, RPC)

Understanding of Agile methodologies

Excellent troubleshooting and communication skills

Desired Skills:

.Net

Full stack

Developer

About The Employer:

Sought after employer in the telecommunications industry. Dynamic, evolving and exciting enviornment with phenomenal company culture

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical aid

Provident fund

Learn more/Apply for this position