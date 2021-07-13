Developer C#.NET

Seeking skilled and qualified .Net Developer to start asap in top telecoms company. Position will suit a young qualified individual who is looking to cement a career in an exciting, evolving environment.
You will be responsible for producing code using .Net languages upgrading, configuring and debugging of existing systems; providing tech support for web, desktop or mobile apps, etc.
Minimum requirements are:
- Completed B.Sc Computer Science, Engineering or related degree
- 3years experience in .Net development
- Familiarity with the ASP.NET framework, SQL Server and design/architectural patterns (e.g. Model-View-Controller (MVC))
- Knowledge of at least one of the .NET languages (e.g. C#, Visual Basic .NET) and HTML5/CSS3
- Familiarity with architecture styles/APIs (REST, RPC)
- Understanding of Agile methodologies
- Excellent troubleshooting and communication skills
Desired Skills:
- .Net
- Full stack
- Developer
About The Employer:
Sought after employer in the telecommunications industry. Dynamic, evolving and exciting enviornment with phenomenal company culture
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical aid
- Provident fund