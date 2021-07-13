Intermediate C# Web Developer – Sandton – R600k+ per annum + benefits at e-Merge IT Recruitment

This is not just your average Software Developer job, in fact its worthy of a round of applause!
This is a vibrant and cutting-edge Fintech and Capital Group developing solutions at the forefront of financial tech! They are looking for an Intermediate C# Developer who has mastered analytics and has the know how to amplify company performance.
They are a high calibre bunch, passionate about using tech to solve complex problems for Fintech’s and major banks all over the globe; they build mission critical software + data solutions giving you the autonomy to pull rank + show off your skills!
What is more is that you will code alongside some of the smartest minds around.
This is what you need to land the job:
- 4-6 years coding experience working the Microsoft Stack where you can Design, develop, and continuously deliver
- You are clued up in C#, ASP.Net Core, and Web API
- Other essentials include AngularJS, AWS cloud, SQL Server / MongoDB, Microservices and DevOps
- WCF, RabbitMQ and GoCD is a big plus
- You have worked the full SDLC and supporting tools
- You have been part of an Agile Scrum team
Desired Skills:
- C#
- Asp.Net
- Sql Server
- MongoDB
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma