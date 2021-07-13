Intermediate C# Web Developer – Sandton – R600k+ per annum + benefits at e-Merge IT Recruitment

This is not just your average Software Developer job, in fact its worthy of a round of applause!

This is a vibrant and cutting-edge Fintech and Capital Group developing solutions at the forefront of financial tech! They are looking for an Intermediate C# Developer who has mastered analytics and has the know how to amplify company performance.

They are a high calibre bunch, passionate about using tech to solve complex problems for Fintech’s and major banks all over the globe; they build mission critical software + data solutions giving you the autonomy to pull rank + show off your skills!

What is more is that you will code alongside some of the smartest minds around.

This is what you need to land the job:

4-6 years coding experience working the Microsoft Stack where you can Design, develop, and continuously deliver

You are clued up in C#, ASP.Net Core, and Web API

Other essentials include AngularJS, AWS cloud, SQL Server / MongoDB, Microservices and DevOps

WCF, RabbitMQ and GoCD is a big plus

You have worked the full SDLC and supporting tools

You have been part of an Agile Scrum team

