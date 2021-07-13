Intermediate Java Developer

Purpose of the Position:

To develop functionality for a JEE (J2EE) based product.

Requirements:

  • Relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology or Computer/Engineering Sciences.
  • A strong knowledge of Java is essential.
  • 2-3 years relevant experience as an intermediary back-end developer as part of a team in a software development environment.
  • Experience in scripting languages is preferred (e.g. JavaScript, Angular, Python/Jython).
  • Ability to work in a team environment: Follow mentorship/provide team leader mentorship, collaborate on a common (UML) design model.
  • A good understanding of the SDLC process, tools and techniques specifically as applied to software development methodology.

Skills and Knowledge Requirements:

  • Experience with team development tools: Use of source control applications (preferably GIT); Use of a UML tool for documentation
  • Experience of the following technologies:
  • JEE (J2EE) server side technologies
  • Spring framework (preferable)
  • JPA /Hibernate
  • Experience with an application server (IBM WebSphere – preferable)
  • Integration experience (Web/RESTful services, JMS)
  • JAXB and XML Schema
  • Maven
  • SQL and experience with a relational database (i.e. Oracle, PostgreSQL, MySQL, DB2)
  • SoapUI/Postman
  • Ability to deliver production quality software.
  • Business process/workflow layers e.g. JBPM, BPEL (Activiti)
  • Rules engines (e.g. Drools)
  • Design patterns (Object Oriented, SOLID, GRASP)
  • Continuous integration (i.e. Jenkins, Bamboo, Docker)

Learn more/Apply for this position