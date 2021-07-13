Intermediate Java Developer

Purpose of the Position:
To develop functionality for a JEE (J2EE) based product.
Requirements:
- Relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology or Computer/Engineering Sciences.
- A strong knowledge of Java is essential.
- 2-3 years relevant experience as an intermediary back-end developer as part of a team in a software development environment.
- Experience in scripting languages is preferred (e.g. JavaScript, Angular, Python/Jython).
- Ability to work in a team environment: Follow mentorship/provide team leader mentorship, collaborate on a common (UML) design model.
- A good understanding of the SDLC process, tools and techniques specifically as applied to software development methodology.
Skills and Knowledge Requirements:
- Experience with team development tools: Use of source control applications (preferably GIT); Use of a UML tool for documentation
- Experience of the following technologies:
- JEE (J2EE) server side technologies
- Spring framework (preferable)
- JPA /Hibernate
- Experience with an application server (IBM WebSphere – preferable)
- Integration experience (Web/RESTful services, JMS)
- JAXB and XML Schema
- Maven
- SQL and experience with a relational database (i.e. Oracle, PostgreSQL, MySQL, DB2)
- SoapUI/Postman
- Ability to deliver production quality software.
- Business process/workflow layers e.g. JBPM, BPEL (Activiti)
- Rules engines (e.g. Drools)
- Design patterns (Object Oriented, SOLID, GRASP)
- Continuous integration (i.e. Jenkins, Bamboo, Docker)