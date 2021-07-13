Junior Technician

Jul 13, 2021

The Role: Essential functions:

  • Maintains strong knowledge of all products and services offered by the Company.
  • Completing paperwork, maintaining repair parts in inventory, maintaining confidentiality regarding information being processed or stored, and performing customer follow up.
  • Checking and dressing all connectors, cables and wires.
  • Checking and inspecting radios and antennas and feed equipment.
  • Checking and monitoring test logs to allow for preventative and pro-active actions.
  • Checking and clearing log files and memory/storage files when needed.
    Producing statistics and management reports.
  • Troubleshooting and problem solving of customer issues (local and remote).
  • Hardware and Software ?? setup, repair, configure and troubleshoot.
  • Working at hights by climbing towers, ladders or operates lift equipment to install equipment.
  • Performs signal strength tests and quality tests per guidelines.
  • Safety and Prevention planning and control.
  • Performing periodic maintenance that may include regularly checking all radio settings.
  • Produce accurate monthly, weekly and daily reports for customers with regards to incidents, requests and network performance and other relevant information.
  • Assisting with general tasks and administration or Ad-hoc tasks, incidents requests, changes or problems.
  • Adhere to company policies and procedures.
  • Support management in the deployment and administration of radio networks.

Skills and Experience: Essential Qualification:

  • Grade 12.
  • A+, N+.

Experience required:

  • Experience in Telecommunications and/or Information Technology.
  • Advanced computer literacy.
  • Troubleshooting, finding and tracing of networking.
  • Wireless/Telecoms experience.

