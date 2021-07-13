Junior Technician

The Role: Essential functions:
- Maintains strong knowledge of all products and services offered by the Company.
- Completing paperwork, maintaining repair parts in inventory, maintaining confidentiality regarding information being processed or stored, and performing customer follow up.
- Checking and dressing all connectors, cables and wires.
- Checking and inspecting radios and antennas and feed equipment.
- Checking and monitoring test logs to allow for preventative and pro-active actions.
- Checking and clearing log files and memory/storage files when needed.
Producing statistics and management reports.
- Troubleshooting and problem solving of customer issues (local and remote).
- Hardware and Software ?? setup, repair, configure and troubleshoot.
- Working at hights by climbing towers, ladders or operates lift equipment to install equipment.
- Performs signal strength tests and quality tests per guidelines.
- Safety and Prevention planning and control.
- Performing periodic maintenance that may include regularly checking all radio settings.
- Produce accurate monthly, weekly and daily reports for customers with regards to incidents, requests and network performance and other relevant information.
- Assisting with general tasks and administration or Ad-hoc tasks, incidents requests, changes or problems.
- Adhere to company policies and procedures.
- Support management in the deployment and administration of radio networks.
Skills and Experience: Essential Qualification:
- Grade 12.
- A+, N+.
Experience required:
- Experience in Telecommunications and/or Information Technology.
- Advanced computer literacy.
- Troubleshooting, finding and tracing of networking.
- Wireless/Telecoms experience.