An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a Linux Specialist to join their dynamic team.
Location:
- Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation
Minimum Years of Experience:
- Degree in Information Systems or equivalent experience
- TIL certification (advantageous)
- Minimum of 8 years IT working experience
- ITIL process knowledge and work experience (Required)
- Minimum 6 years’ experience in an operations environmen
Qualification:
- Relevant IT / Business Degree
Technical / Functional Skills:
- Linux Command Line Operation
- Basic knowledge of network Connectivity
- Knowledge of File systems
- Scripting (General shell and perl)
- Configuration management (Ansible, Rudder)
- Source Code Control (Csv, Git)
- Netbackup Operations
- Veritas Clustering
- Veritas Storage
- SAN Operations
- Microsoft AD administration (and or eDirectory)
- Beyond Trust AD Bridge support / debugging
- Vormetric TDE or IBM guardian
- Linux Pam.d/NIS configuration
- Application LDAP configuration
- 2FA via radius, FIDO and SAML
- Syslog client and server configuration (syslog-ng, rsyslog, splunk)
Tasks And Responsibilities:
- Action and resolve IM (Incident Management) tickets
- Action and resolve CIM (Critical Incident Management) tickets as required
- Raise and lead tasks PM (Problem Management) tickets as identified
- Action and coordinate CM (Change Management) tasks and tickets as required
- Assist user departments in drafting system requirement documentation based on business processes
- perform daily system handover and start-up tasks to ensure operational readiness of systems
- ensure that all processes have been investigated / considered in obtaining the specifications of the user requirements
- propose and review system design and evaluate alternatives
- Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements
Apply today for more information!
Desired Skills:
- ITIL
- ITSM