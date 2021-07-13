Linux Specialist

An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a Linux Specialist to join their dynamic team.

Location:

Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation

Minimum Years of Experience:

Degree in Information Systems or equivalent experience

TIL certification (advantageous)

Minimum of 8 years IT working experience

ITIL process knowledge and work experience (Required)

Minimum 6 years’ experience in an operations environmen

Qualification:

Relevant IT / Business Degree

Technical / Functional Skills:

Linux Command Line Operation

Basic knowledge of network Connectivity

Knowledge of File systems

Scripting (General shell and perl)

Configuration management (Ansible, Rudder)

Source Code Control (Csv, Git)

Netbackup Operations

Veritas Clustering

Veritas Storage

SAN Operations

Microsoft AD administration (and or eDirectory)

Beyond Trust AD Bridge support / debugging

Vormetric TDE or IBM guardian

Linux Pam.d/NIS configuration

Application LDAP configuration

2FA via radius, FIDO and SAML

Syslog client and server configuration (syslog-ng, rsyslog, splunk)

Tasks And Responsibilities:

Action and resolve IM (Incident Management) tickets

Action and resolve CIM (Critical Incident Management) tickets as required

Raise and lead tasks PM (Problem Management) tickets as identified

Action and coordinate CM (Change Management) tasks and tickets as required

Assist user departments in drafting system requirement documentation based on business processes

perform daily system handover and start-up tasks to ensure operational readiness of systems

ensure that all processes have been investigated / considered in obtaining the specifications of the user requirements

propose and review system design and evaluate alternatives

Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements

Apply today for more information!

Desired Skills:

ITIL

ITSM

