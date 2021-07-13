Linux Specialist

Jul 13, 2021

An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a Linux Specialist to join their dynamic team.

Location:

  • Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation

Minimum Years of Experience:

  • Degree in Information Systems or equivalent experience
  • TIL certification (advantageous)
  • Minimum of 8 years IT working experience
  • ITIL process knowledge and work experience (Required)
  • Minimum 6 years’ experience in an operations environmen

Qualification:

  • Relevant IT / Business Degree

Technical / Functional Skills:

  • Linux Command Line Operation
  • Basic knowledge of network Connectivity
  • Knowledge of File systems
  • Scripting (General shell and perl)
  • Configuration management (Ansible, Rudder)
  • Source Code Control (Csv, Git)
  • Netbackup Operations
  • Veritas Clustering
  • Veritas Storage
  • SAN Operations
  • Microsoft AD administration (and or eDirectory)
  • Beyond Trust AD Bridge support / debugging
  • Vormetric TDE or IBM guardian
  • Linux Pam.d/NIS configuration
  • Application LDAP configuration
  • 2FA via radius, FIDO and SAML
  • Syslog client and server configuration (syslog-ng, rsyslog, splunk)

Tasks And Responsibilities:

  • Action and resolve IM (Incident Management) tickets
  • Action and resolve CIM (Critical Incident Management) tickets as required
  • Raise and lead tasks PM (Problem Management) tickets as identified
  • Action and coordinate CM (Change Management) tasks and tickets as required
  • Assist user departments in drafting system requirement documentation based on business processes
  • Assist user departments in drafting system requirement documentation based on business processes
  • perform daily system handover and start-up tasks to ensure operational readiness of systems
  • ensure that all processes have been investigated / considered in obtaining the specifications of the user requirements
  • propose and review system design and evaluate alternatives
  • Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements

Apply today for more information!

Desired Skills:

  • ITIL
  • ITSM

Learn more/Apply for this position