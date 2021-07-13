NEW WORK: Senior C# JavaScript Developer – Remote Dev Shop – R850k PA at E-Merge IT Recruitment

This is an eye-popping, award-winning software platform and dev shop; they are so cool & they are looking for Software Developer to join their remote set-up. Their key focus is on customer engagement/ feedback and seem rather brilliant at what they do.
As a senior dev, your job will involve more than just coding: you will shape the tech stack used; advise on architecture decisions; you will create code that can handle loads of data. You will also get involved in a close-knit team culture who enjoy collaboration& forward thinking.
In order to land an interview, we are looking for the following:
- 6-10 years as an avid Coder
- You are skilled in basic web tools such as: HTML, CSS, JavaScript
- Key skills include C#, Net Core, SQL with [URL Removed] on the front-end
- Node.js
- RubyOnRails
- Understanding of microservices & RESTful APIs is key
- You have a good sense of humor
