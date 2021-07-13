NEW WORK: Senior C# JavaScript Developer – Remote Dev Shop – R850k PA at E-Merge IT Recruitment

This is an eye-popping, award-winning software platform and dev shop; they are so cool & they are looking for Software Developer to join their remote set-up. Their key focus is on customer engagement/ feedback and seem rather brilliant at what they do.

As a senior dev, your job will involve more than just coding: you will shape the tech stack used; advise on architecture decisions; you will create code that can handle loads of data. You will also get involved in a close-knit team culture who enjoy collaboration& forward thinking.

In order to land an interview, we are looking for the following:

6-10 years as an avid Coder

You are skilled in basic web tools such as: HTML, CSS, JavaScript

Key skills include C#, Net Core, SQL with [URL Removed] on the front-end

Node.js

RubyOnRails

Understanding of microservices & RESTful APIs is key

You have a good sense of humor

Reference Number for this position is ND53342 which is a permanent position offering a cost to company of R850k per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact NicoleD on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

