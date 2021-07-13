Project Manager

The Role: Essential functions:

Prepare governance reports, project status reports, presentations, agendas and minutes, and issue logs and change control registers.

Monitor, analyse, and report on budgets and forecasts to the Business Unit Manager,highlighting any variances, and providing suggestions for resolution.

Attend client meetings and assist with determination of project requirements.

Ensure quality inspections during/after new installations.

Assist the PMO in the drafting and issuance of project proposals, RFP??s, tenders, budgets, cash flows and preliminary schedules.

Ensure that all project documentation is delivered as per the ISO process.

Assist the PMO with technical vetting of projects if and when required.

Track the progress and quality of work being performed by employees and sub-contractors.

Effectively manage site managers and employees under your control for the project duration

Use project scheduling and control tools to monitor projects plans, work hours, budgets and expenditures.

Ensure clients?? needs are met in a timely and cost-effective manner.

Prepare substantial completion/acceptance certificates and ensure all required project close out documents are obtained.

Skills and Experience: Skills and experience Essential:

Matric (Grade 12) or equivalent diploma

Diploma OR Degree (Engineering/Project Management Project Management/Construction

Fire detection certification

PSIRA Registration

Qualifications preferred:

Project Management Certification

Project Management Institute (PMI) membership

Experience required:

3-5 years of experience supporting Project Managers in the delivery of projects.

Proficient in MS Project and the MS Office Suite of products

Experience in the fields of Access Control, Fire Detection, Gas Suppression and CCTV systems.

Familiarity with construction methods and building contracts (JBCC & GCC).

Effective communication skills including verbal, written and presentation skills.

Proven ability to work effectively both independently and in a team-based environment.

Demonstrated willingness to be flexible and adaptable to changing priorities.

Strong multi-tasking and organisational skills

Ability to operate in an environment of uncertainty and incomplete information and make well-reasoned decisions.

Project Management ?? Demonstrated/proven knowledge and experience in working on andsupporting project management to deliver business benefits.

Stakeholder management ?? ability to successfully manage a wide network of relationships.

Communication ?? Accurately and clearly convey timely information and ideas, using a style and manner of presentation appropriate to the target audience.

Problem resolution ?? act on identified needs and expectations and resolve issues and problems of stakeholders ensuring that action and decisions address stakeholder needs & expectations.

Research, analysis, and decision making ?? comprehensive reaching, analysing and summarising of information, making sense of large amounts of information and complex situations and getting to the heart of the problem.

Leadership ?? Contribute to the creation of a motivated environment where goals can be achieved, skills and knowledge are enhanced, and learning & development are valued

