SAP ABAP Developer

Jul 13, 2021

An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a SAP ABAP Developer to join their dynamic team.

Minimum Years of Experience :

  • 5-8 years’ experience in SAP ABAP programming language
  • Agile working experience advantageous

Minimum Qualification Required:

  • Qualification in IT Business Analysis (Diploma / Degree)

Technical / Functional Skills:

  • ALV Programming
  • OO Programming (Object Oriented)
  • Interface programming
  • Smart-forms
  • Workflow
  • User Exists
  • Database Updates
  • Function Modules
  • Batch Programming
  • IDOC’s
  • Trouble shooting and debugging skills
  • Dialogue programming
  • Module programming
  • BAPI
  • BADI
  • BDC
  • Field Exists
  • Enhancement Points
  • Charm
  • Preparation of testing documents and perform internal testing
  • Handling ticket and task within the defined SLA(Service level agreement)
  • Executing the analysis and resolution of production support calls

Specific Technical / Functional Skills:

SAP Modules Required:

  • MM
  • SD
  • FI
  • Soap & RESTful web services
  • Script Writing

Responsibilities :

  • SAP ABAP Developments
  • Analyse and Solve SAP issues all areas MM, SD, FI
  • Update and Maintain all SAP Specification documents
  • Unit test to be performed, Integration test
  • SAP Security Notes implementation
  • Support Functional team with issues and provide a solution-based approach
  • Development and maintenance on platform/application
  • Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements
  • Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

