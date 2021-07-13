SAP ABAP Developer

An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a SAP ABAP Developer to join their dynamic team.

Minimum Years of Experience :

5-8 years’ experience in SAP ABAP programming language

Agile working experience advantageous

Minimum Qualification Required:

Qualification in IT Business Analysis (Diploma / Degree)

Technical / Functional Skills:

ALV Programming

OO Programming (Object Oriented)

Interface programming

Smart-forms

Workflow

User Exists

Database Updates

Function Modules

Batch Programming

IDOC’s

Trouble shooting and debugging skills

Dialogue programming

Module programming

BAPI

BADI

BDC

Field Exists

Enhancement Points

Charm

Preparation of testing documents and perform internal testing

Handling ticket and task within the defined SLA(Service level agreement)

Executing the analysis and resolution of production support calls

Specific Technical / Functional Skills:

SAP Modules Required:

MM

SD

FI

Soap & RESTful web services

Script Writing

Responsibilities :

SAP ABAP Developments

Analyse and Solve SAP issues all areas MM, SD, FI

Update and Maintain all SAP Specification documents

Unit test to be performed, Integration test

SAP Security Notes implementation

Support Functional team with issues and provide a solution-based approach

Development and maintenance on platform/application

Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements

Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required

