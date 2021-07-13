An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a SAP ABAP Developer to join their dynamic team.
Minimum Years of Experience :
- 5-8 years’ experience in SAP ABAP programming language
- Agile working experience advantageous
Minimum Qualification Required:
- Qualification in IT Business Analysis (Diploma / Degree)
Technical / Functional Skills:
- ALV Programming
- OO Programming (Object Oriented)
- Interface programming
- Smart-forms
- Workflow
- User Exists
- Database Updates
- Function Modules
- Batch Programming
- IDOC’s
- Trouble shooting and debugging skills
- Dialogue programming
- Module programming
- BAPI
- BADI
- BDC
- Field Exists
- Enhancement Points
- Charm
- Preparation of testing documents and perform internal testing
- Handling ticket and task within the defined SLA(Service level agreement)
- Executing the analysis and resolution of production support calls
Specific Technical / Functional Skills:
SAP Modules Required:
- MM
- SD
- FI
- Soap & RESTful web services
- Script Writing
Responsibilities :
- SAP ABAP Developments
- Analyse and Solve SAP issues all areas MM, SD, FI
- Update and Maintain all SAP Specification documents
- Unit test to be performed, Integration test
- SAP Security Notes implementation
- Support Functional team with issues and provide a solution-based approach
- Development and maintenance on platform/application
- Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements
- Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required
