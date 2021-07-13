Scrum Master – Pretoria – R1m Per Annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Jul 13, 2021

A fast-growing development team doing a big job and currently expanding across Africa is looking for a certified Scrum Master to join them. This is a flexible, tech product shop who want an equally tech savvy Scrum Master to manage their Product and Software Development Teams.

You will be entrenched in:

  • Facilitating meetings and processes to ensure quick inspection and usage of adaptation process
  • Forecast number of deliverable possible in iteration
  • Ensure the team is ready for their next sprint
  • Ensure practical plans are in place for software delivery
  • Coaching on Agile practices and ensure correct usage of agile principles

Key skills:

  • Knowledge of agile methodology and ability to coach on these practically
  • Understanding of iterative and incremental development
  • User stories, continuous integration, ATDD, TDD, continuous testing, pairing, automated testing, agile games
  • Azure DevOps

Key requirements:

  • Scrum Master Certification
  • Jira Administrator Certification

Desired Skills:

  • ATDD
  • TDD
  • Azure DevOps
  • Jira
  • Scrum

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years IT Project Administration / Management

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

