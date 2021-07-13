Scrum Master – Pretoria – R1m Per Annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

A fast-growing development team doing a big job and currently expanding across Africa is looking for a certified Scrum Master to join them. This is a flexible, tech product shop who want an equally tech savvy Scrum Master to manage their Product and Software Development Teams.

You will be entrenched in:

Facilitating meetings and processes to ensure quick inspection and usage of adaptation process

Forecast number of deliverable possible in iteration

Ensure the team is ready for their next sprint

Ensure practical plans are in place for software delivery

Coaching on Agile practices and ensure correct usage of agile principles

Key skills:

Knowledge of agile methodology and ability to coach on these practically

Understanding of iterative and incremental development

User stories, continuous integration, ATDD, TDD, continuous testing, pairing, automated testing, agile games

Azure DevOps

Key requirements:

Scrum Master Certification

Jira Administrator Certification

Desired Skills:

ATDD

TDD

Azure DevOps

Jira

Scrum

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years IT Project Administration / Management

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

