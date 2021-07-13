Scrum Master – Pretoria – R1m Per Annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

A fast-growing development team doing a big job and currently expanding across Africa is looking for a certified Scrum Master to join them. This is a flexible, tech product shop who want an equally tech savvy Scrum Master to manage their Product and Software Development Teams.
You will be entrenched in:
- Facilitating meetings and processes to ensure quick inspection and usage of adaptation process
- Forecast number of deliverable possible in iteration
- Ensure the team is ready for their next sprint
- Ensure practical plans are in place for software delivery
- Coaching on Agile practices and ensure correct usage of agile principles
Key skills:
- Knowledge of agile methodology and ability to coach on these practically
- Understanding of iterative and incremental development
- User stories, continuous integration, ATDD, TDD, continuous testing, pairing, automated testing, agile games
- Azure DevOps
Key requirements:
- Scrum Master Certification
- Jira Administrator Certification
Reference Number for this position is SZ53350 which is a permanent position based in Pretoria offering a cost to company salary of R1m per annum negotiable on experience and ability.
Desired Skills:
- ATDD
- TDD
- Azure DevOps
- Jira
- Scrum
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years IT Project Administration / Management
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree