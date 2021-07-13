Senior C# Developer

Are you in the market for a New Contract opportunity? We have a 8-months contract opportunity open for a Senior C# Developer to be based in Johannesburg.

Responsibilities

Interaction with end users to gather requirements

Interpretation and write up of business requirements, technical documents and program specifications

Requirement analysis and component design including detailed design and resolving design issues

Impact analysis of change requests and issues/incidents, and identification of solutions, including creation of appropriate documentation

Planning and monitoring defect prevention activities

Implementing and managing quality assurance processes

Software development and configuration

Creation and validation of test plans

Providing direction and guidance to a team of developers, including allocation and management of workload

Conducting code reviews.

This role provides an exciting opportunity within Engineering Services Big Data team. The Fullstack Developer serves as a development and support expert with responsibility for the design, development, automation, testing, on-going support and administration, along with documentation of their delivery.

Experience and requirements

Completed IT/BSc degree or any other related

5 – 7 years’ experience within an Application Development environment

Must be a clear methodical thinker with good problem solving skills

Able to perform under pressure in a fast changing environment

Experienced and technically strong UI developer (Angular) that is backend (C#) savvy

Technologies

C#.NET, ASP.NET MVC 4+ (dotnet core a plus).

WEB API.

Angular 2 (4+)

Experience working on hadoop & AWS

RESTful services.

SCSS/LESS/TypeScript – having worked with preprocessor languages.

UI charting (D3/highcharts/etc.)

Experience with material design is a plus.

Attention to detail for UI design.

Understanding large scale systems.

Familiar with Agile methodologies.

Experience and knowledge on CI/CD and tooling used – Bamboo, Jenkins GIT, Team City, Octopus deploy

Please note that if you do not hear from us within 3 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

C#.NET

ASP.NET MVC 4+ (dotnet core a plus)

WEB API

Angular 2 (4+)

RESTful services

hadoop & AWS

Bamboo

Jenkins GIT

Team City

Octopus deploy

Learn more/Apply for this position