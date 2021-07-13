Are you in the market for a New Contract opportunity? We have a 8-months contract opportunity open for a Senior C# Developer to be based in Johannesburg.
Responsibilities
- Interaction with end users to gather requirements
- Interpretation and write up of business requirements, technical documents and program specifications
- Requirement analysis and component design including detailed design and resolving design issues
- Impact analysis of change requests and issues/incidents, and identification of solutions, including creation of appropriate documentation
- Planning and monitoring defect prevention activities
- Implementing and managing quality assurance processes
- Software development and configuration
- Creation and validation of test plans
- Providing direction and guidance to a team of developers, including allocation and management of workload
- Conducting code reviews.
- This role provides an exciting opportunity within Engineering Services Big Data team. The Fullstack Developer serves as a development and support expert with responsibility for the design, development, automation, testing, on-going support and administration, along with documentation of their delivery.
Experience and requirements
- Completed IT/BSc degree or any other related
- 5 – 7 years’ experience within an Application Development environment
- Must be a clear methodical thinker with good problem solving skills
- Able to perform under pressure in a fast changing environment
- Experienced and technically strong UI developer (Angular) that is backend (C#) savvy
Technologies
- C#.NET, ASP.NET MVC 4+ (dotnet core a plus).
- WEB API.
- Angular 2 (4+)
- Experience working on hadoop & AWS
- RESTful services.
- SCSS/LESS/TypeScript – having worked with preprocessor languages.
- UI charting (D3/highcharts/etc.)
- Experience with material design is a plus.
- Attention to detail for UI design.
- Understanding large scale systems.
- Familiar with Agile methodologies.
- Experience and knowledge on CI/CD and tooling used – Bamboo, Jenkins GIT, Team City, Octopus deploy
Please note that if you do not hear from us within 3 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.
Desired Skills:
- C#.NET
- ASP.NET MVC 4+ (dotnet core a plus)
- WEB API
- Angular 2 (4+)
- RESTful services
- hadoop & AWS
- Bamboo
- Jenkins GIT
- Team City
- Octopus deploy