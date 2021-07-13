Senior C# Developer

Jul 13, 2021

Are you in the market for a New Contract opportunity? We have a 8-months contract opportunity open for a Senior C# Developer to be based in Johannesburg.

Responsibilities

  • Interaction with end users to gather requirements
  • Interpretation and write up of business requirements, technical documents and program specifications
  • Requirement analysis and component design including detailed design and resolving design issues
  • Impact analysis of change requests and issues/incidents, and identification of solutions, including creation of appropriate documentation
  • Planning and monitoring defect prevention activities
  • Implementing and managing quality assurance processes
  • Software development and configuration
  • Creation and validation of test plans
  • Providing direction and guidance to a team of developers, including allocation and management of workload
  • Conducting code reviews.
  • This role provides an exciting opportunity within Engineering Services Big Data team. The Fullstack Developer serves as a development and support expert with responsibility for the design, development, automation, testing, on-going support and administration, along with documentation of their delivery.

Experience and requirements

  • Completed IT/BSc degree or any other related
  • 5 – 7 years’ experience within an Application Development environment
  • Must be a clear methodical thinker with good problem solving skills
  • Able to perform under pressure in a fast changing environment
  • Experienced and technically strong UI developer (Angular) that is backend (C#) savvy

Technologies

  • C#.NET, ASP.NET MVC 4+ (dotnet core a plus).
  • WEB API.
  • Angular 2 (4+)
  • Experience working on hadoop & AWS
  • RESTful services.
  • SCSS/LESS/TypeScript – having worked with preprocessor languages.
  • UI charting (D3/highcharts/etc.)
  • Experience with material design is a plus.
  • Attention to detail for UI design.
  • Understanding large scale systems.
  • Familiar with Agile methodologies.
  • Experience and knowledge on CI/CD and tooling used – Bamboo, Jenkins GIT, Team City, Octopus deploy

Please note that if you do not hear from us within 3 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.

