Senior C# Full Stack Developer – REMOTE – R780K per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Do your friends think that you are the smart one? Would it have been you on the waiting list for the new Rasperry Pi? If you answered in the affirmative, then this is exactly where you need to be… where you can work with minds that are as technically great as you are.

Joining this team means that you can code with the best and as a Senior Developer you will not only shape the tech stack but also advise on architecture decisions and also create code that can handle more data than the ordinary run-of-the-mill application.

Requirements:

Expert level experience in basic web tools such as HTML, CSS, JavaScript, jQuery (10 years)

Expert experience in SQL based databases and non-relational database experience

Understanding of how to structure, develop and maintain web application

PHP (using MVC framework), C#, VueJS, Lumen, NodeJS, RubyOnRails

Diploma or Degree in Computer Science or related experience

If you consider yourself the kind of developer who has industry leading technical skill and knowledge, coupled with analytical thinking and a respectable sense of humour! reach out to me today to talk about this great opportunity a bit more.

Reference Number for this position is SZ53342 which is a permanent remote offering a cost to company salary of R780k per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Sikho on [Email Address Removed] or call on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

