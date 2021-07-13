Senior C#.Net Core Developer with Xamarin – Centurion – up to R1m PA at e-Merge IT Recruitment

An industry leading SA based financial services investment company is expanding and looking for an ambitious Senior C#.Net Core Developer with Xamarin to form part of their amazing team.

Fancy taking your career to exciting new heights, then this is for you.

Requirements:

.Net Core API’s (using C#)

Xamarin and Xamarin forms

Atlassian Product Suite

Telemetry & logging tools

7+ years’ experience.

Responsibilities:

You will be working in a small-scale, agile delivery team, designing awesome API’s and creating scalable and performant mobile experiences.

Active participation in product design and implementation.

Qualifications:

A relevant degree.

Reference Number for this position is DB51988 which is a permanent position based in Centurion, offering a cost to company salary of R1 million per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Darryn on [Email Address Removed] or call on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Desired Skills:

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

