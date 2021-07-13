Senior C#.Net Core Developer with Xamarin – Centurion – up to R1m PA at e-Merge IT Recruitment

An industry leading SA based financial services investment company is expanding and looking for an ambitious Senior C#.Net Core Developer with Xamarin to form part of their amazing team.
Fancy taking your career to exciting new heights, then this is for you.
Requirements:
- .Net Core API’s (using C#)
- Xamarin and Xamarin forms
- Atlassian Product Suite
- Telemetry & logging tools
- 7+ years’ experience.
Responsibilities:
- You will be working in a small-scale, agile delivery team, designing awesome API’s and creating scalable and performant mobile experiences.
- Active participation in product design and implementation.
Qualifications:
- A relevant degree.
Reference Number for this position is DB51988 which is a permanent position based in Centurion, offering a cost to company salary of R1 million per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Darryn on [Email Address Removed] or call on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.
Desired Skills:
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree