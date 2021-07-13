An exciting Automotive Giant who is in charge of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a Senior Java Developer
Minimum Years Of Experience:
- At least 8-10 years JAVA development experience
- Extensive experience in implementing and monitoring solutions
- Experience in testing (manual or automated testing)
- Agile working experience advantageous
Minimum Qualification Required:
- Relevant IT/Business Degree
Generic / Functional Skills:
- Working in an Agile environment
- Understanding of integration between different technologies
- Understanding of Kafka architecture, operations, scaling, performance optimization and tuning.
- Implement customer Kafka event clients on java, topics, producers and consumers.
- Partitioning of Kafka messages and setting up the replication factors in Kafka Cluster.
- Coordination between development and support environments
- Assisting with the business case
- Planning and monitoring
- Eliciting requirements
- Requirements organisation
- Translating and simplifying requirements
- Requirements management and communication
- Requirements analysis
- Document requirements in appropriate format depending on methodology followed
- Assist with identification and management of risks
- Provide expertise in Kafka brokers, zookeepers, Kafka connect, schema registry, KSQL
Specific Technical / Functional Skills:
Experience with the following technologies:
- Angular
- JAVA EE / JAVA
- Developing on AWS
- EJB
- RESTful and SOAP services
- SQL (Oracle, Postgres)
- TDD / Test Driven Development
- IntelliJ / WebStorm
- KAFKA
- Build Tools (Maven/ Gradle/ Gulp/grunt/ webpack)
- Jenkins (CI (Continuous Integration) / DevOps)
- GIT
- Node.JS
- Jira, Confluence
Advantageous:
- Working on Agile Environment (Jira, Confluence)
- Micro Services
- DevOps
- PaaS Knowledge (Cloud)
- Java EE Container (Glassfish (Payara), Tomcat, JBoss, Websphere)
- Git, Bitbucket, SVN
- IoC / Dependency Injection
- JavaScript + JS UI frameworks (ReactJS / Angular 5, NodeJS)
HTML5, CSS3
Responsibilities:
- Part of a team working as a Java developer to enable our clients IT to support of our clients Central Ordering processes within the ProFLEX project.
- Strong working knowledge of software development tools, techniques and approaches to build application solutions in collaboration with partners in Munich.
- Travel international
- Meet with end users and gather requirements.
- Propose and review system design and evaluate alternatives.
- Review and present proposed system solution to IT Project Manager / Leader and User Management or System owner.
- Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements
- Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards)
- Facilitate stand-up’s
- User training
- System testing/parallel runs
- System implementation
- System audits/quality assurance
- Penetration testing and compliance
- Manage application incidents, problems and incidents in line with the clients Operations policies and standards.
Apply today for more information on this fantastic opportunity!
