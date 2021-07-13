Senior Java Developer

An exciting Automotive Giant who is in charge of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a Senior Java Developer

Minimum Years Of Experience:

At least 8-10 years JAVA development experience

Extensive experience in implementing and monitoring solutions

Experience in testing (manual or automated testing)

Agile working experience advantageous

Minimum Qualification Required:

Relevant IT/Business Degree

Generic / Functional Skills:

Working in an Agile environment

Understanding of integration between different technologies

Understanding of Kafka architecture, operations, scaling, performance optimization and tuning.

Implement customer Kafka event clients on java, topics, producers and consumers.

Partitioning of Kafka messages and setting up the replication factors in Kafka Cluster.

Coordination between development and support environments

Assisting with the business case

Planning and monitoring

Eliciting requirements

Requirements organisation

Translating and simplifying requirements

Requirements management and communication

Requirements analysis

Document requirements in appropriate format depending on methodology followed

Assist with identification and management of risks

Provide expertise in Kafka brokers, zookeepers, Kafka connect, schema registry, KSQL

Specific Technical / Functional Skills:

Experience with the following technologies:

Angular

JAVA EE / JAVA

Developing on AWS

EJB

RESTful and SOAP services

SQL (Oracle, Postgres)

TDD / Test Driven Development

IntelliJ / WebStorm

KAFKA

Build Tools (Maven/ Gradle/ Gulp/grunt/ webpack)

Jenkins (CI (Continuous Integration) / DevOps)

GIT

Node.JS

Jira, Confluence

Advantageous:

Working on Agile Environment (Jira, Confluence)

Micro Services

DevOps

PaaS Knowledge (Cloud)

Java EE Container (Glassfish (Payara), Tomcat, JBoss, Websphere)

Git, Bitbucket, SVN

IoC / Dependency Injection

JavaScript + JS UI frameworks (ReactJS / Angular 5, NodeJS)

HTML5, CSS3

Responsibilities:

Part of a team working as a Java developer to enable our clients IT to support of our clients Central Ordering processes within the ProFLEX project.

Strong working knowledge of software development tools, techniques and approaches to build application solutions in collaboration with partners in Munich.

Travel international

Meet with end users and gather requirements.

Propose and review system design and evaluate alternatives.

Review and present proposed system solution to IT Project Manager / Leader and User Management or System owner.

Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements

Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards)

Facilitate stand-up’s

User training

System testing/parallel runs

System implementation

System audits/quality assurance

Penetration testing and compliance

Manage application incidents, problems and incidents in line with the clients Operations policies and standards.

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

