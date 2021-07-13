Senior Java Developer

Jul 13, 2021

An exciting Automotive Giant who is in charge of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a Senior Java Developer

Minimum Years Of Experience:

  • At least 8-10 years JAVA development experience
  • Extensive experience in implementing and monitoring solutions
  • Experience in testing (manual or automated testing)
  • Agile working experience advantageous

Minimum Qualification Required:

  • Relevant IT/Business Degree

Generic / Functional Skills:

  • Working in an Agile environment
  • Understanding of integration between different technologies
  • Understanding of Kafka architecture, operations, scaling, performance optimization and tuning.
  • Implement customer Kafka event clients on java, topics, producers and consumers.
  • Partitioning of Kafka messages and setting up the replication factors in Kafka Cluster.
  • Coordination between development and support environments
  • Assisting with the business case
  • Planning and monitoring
  • Eliciting requirements
  • Requirements organisation
  • Translating and simplifying requirements
  • Requirements management and communication
  • Requirements analysis
  • Document requirements in appropriate format depending on methodology followed
  • Assist with identification and management of risks
  • Provide expertise in Kafka brokers, zookeepers, Kafka connect, schema registry, KSQL

Specific Technical / Functional Skills:

Experience with the following technologies:

  • Angular
  • JAVA EE / JAVA
  • Developing on AWS
  • EJB
  • RESTful and SOAP services
  • SQL (Oracle, Postgres)
  • TDD / Test Driven Development
  • IntelliJ / WebStorm
  • KAFKA
  • Build Tools (Maven/ Gradle/ Gulp/grunt/ webpack)
  • Jenkins (CI (Continuous Integration) / DevOps)
  • GIT
  • Node.JS
  • Jira, Confluence

Advantageous:

  • Working on Agile Environment (Jira, Confluence)
  • Micro Services
  • DevOps
  • PaaS Knowledge (Cloud)
  • Java EE Container (Glassfish (Payara), Tomcat, JBoss, Websphere)
  • Git, Bitbucket, SVN
  • IoC / Dependency Injection
  • JavaScript + JS UI frameworks (ReactJS / Angular 5, NodeJS)

HTML5, CSS3

Responsibilities:

  • Part of a team working as a Java developer to enable our clients IT to support of our clients Central Ordering processes within the ProFLEX project.
  • Strong working knowledge of software development tools, techniques and approaches to build application solutions in collaboration with partners in Munich.
  • Travel international
  • Meet with end users and gather requirements.
  • Propose and review system design and evaluate alternatives.
  • Review and present proposed system solution to IT Project Manager / Leader and User Management or System owner.
  • Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements
  • Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards)
  • Facilitate stand-up’s
  • User training
  • System testing/parallel runs
  • System implementation
  • System audits/quality assurance
  • Penetration testing and compliance
  • Manage application incidents, problems and incidents in line with the clients Operations policies and standards.

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

