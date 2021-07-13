Technical Test Analyst

Qualification

Diploma or required certification in testing or programming

Preferred: Degree and/or relevant certification including ISEB/ISTQB Certification; TMap Next Engineer; ISTQB Advanced Analyst

3 to 5 Years experience, including at least 3 years testing experience, Ability to script/code

Banking Industry Experience

Responsibilities

Increase operational efficiency and suggest solutions to enhance cost effectiveness

Deliver exceptional service that exceeds customers expectations through proactive, innovative and appropriate solutions by resolving queries fast and effectively

Cultivate and manage objective working relationships with a variety of stakeholders, including end-users, SMEs, project managers and senior staff members by providing input to business requirements

Build and sustain collaborative working relationships with relevant peers and stakeholders in order to achieve productivity synergies

Conduct test plans by unpacking the requirements which include regression testing, system analysis and reviews

Create design steps from test cases, execute system validation plans and compile test scripts

Conduct systems analyses, design, coding, program debugging, testing and security and performance assessments across user interfaces

Comply, understand and implement all steps and methodology within IT development and meet governance in terms of legislative, audit risk and process requirements for the Test Analysis Environment

Create test scripts to effectively test enhancements and new requirements and execute automated test scripts

Execute all test activities for allocated projects by conducting test estimation, prepare and submit test plans for sign-off and ensure alignment between test environment and production environment

Manage testing defects and involve relevant business staff in quality assurance testing analysis

Design content of procedure guides and manuals for business users.

Provision of an efficient service for the test analysis function through careful and timeous analysis, planning, execution, reporting and updating of all related information

Continuously assess own performance, seek timely and clear feedback and request training where appropriate and needed

