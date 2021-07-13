Test Analyst

Education/Qualifications:

Tertiary qualification in Software Testing/Development

Relevant certifications in Software Testing such as ISTQB Foundation

ISTQB Advanced Test Analyst or ISTQB Advanced Technical

ITIL Foundation

Minimum Requirements:

Minimum of 3 years experience as a Test Analyst

Experience in a broad range of testing technologies/products, standards, tools andmethodologies

Experience in the development of test plans

Minimum of 3 years’ experience in SQL

Experience in C#

Experience in Azure DevOps Services

Experience testing APIs

Experience testing Web-based UI

Experience testing mobile applications developed in Xamarin

Experience with Automated testing (Development, Execution, Analysis and Reporting)

Experience with Performance testing, integration testing, regression testing and functional testing

Key activities and / or behaviours that are key to the successful performance of the role:

Monitor and report on processes related to (but not limited to): Regression Testing,System Integration Testing, Functionality testing

Providing information for and compilation of Application Development Dashboards

Coordinate and conduct testing

Report on current defects

Remediation of defects within sprint cycles

Conform to Quality Assurance procedures

Test Automation

Manage and maintain Wiki

Cohesive relations with the project team

Desired Skills:

ITIL

ISTQB

Automation Testing

Regression Testing

Integration Testing

SQL

API

C#

Azure

DevOps

UI

Test Analyst

Xamarin

Functionality Testing

Wiki

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Company in the Northern Suburbs of Cape Town seeks to employ a highly skilled Test Analyst on a 3 year Fixed Term Contract. ISTQB and ITIL Qualifications essential.

MUST be skilled in Azure, C#, SQL and API.

Relocation at employees own expense.

