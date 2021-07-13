Windows Client Security Specialist at Sabenza IT

Jul 13, 2021

An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a Modern Workplace – Windows Client Security Specialist to join their dynamic team.

Location: Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn /Home Office rotation

Minimum Years of Experience :

  • 4 years’ experience

Minimum Qualification Required:

  • A university degree in a relevant field of study (e.g. computer science, engineering, sciences) or a comparable qualification.
  • Experience of the Windows 10 Client Security architecture
  • Experience and strong understanding of key Windows / Windows 10 Client security features, controls and technologies
  • Familiar with vulnerability management best practices and control standards
  • Experience with ITIL processes
  • Passion for technology stacks.
  • Project management skills
  • Knowledge on IT Architecture and design principles
  • Analytical thinking
  • Strong written and spoken English skills
  • Strong documentation skills.

Tasks and responsibilities:

  • Define, implement and operate Windows Security Architecture for the Modern Workplace personal devices at BMW Globally (>100.000 devices). Drive the entire security landscape and design of the Modern Workplace platform solution and be closely involved in the implementation and deployment phases.
  • Architecture and Design Security landscape for modern workplace devices.
  • Help enhance and maintain current Windows security standards Personal devices.
  • Continuously assess the Windows environment’s security posture using various tools and methodologies
  • Run various assessment tools to obtain insight on security posture and create various reports for management and stakeholders.
  • Support penetration testing activities and exercises
  • Support the implementation and maintenance of technical security standards of Windows technologies in accordance with industry best practices
  • Close alignment with Stakeholders on architecture and design decisions.

Technical/Functional skills :

Required

  • Experience and ability to implement IT security architectures and design.
  • Familiar with various infrastructure assessment tools
  • Familiar with vulnerability management best practices and control standards
  • Possess strong communication skills and be able to document and explain technical details clearly and concisely. Strong understanding of
  • key Windows security controls and technologies
  • Demonstrate an understanding of business processes, internal control risk management, IT controls and related standards
  • Experience in Windows Security Architecture and implementation
  • Experience with on-prem, Cloud platforms and hybrid solutions.

Desired Skills:

  • implement IT security architectures and design
  • various infrastructure assessment tools knowledge
  • Windows Security Architecture and implementation

