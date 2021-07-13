Windows Client Security Specialist at Sabenza IT

An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a Modern Workplace – Windows Client Security Specialist to join their dynamic team.

Location: Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn /Home Office rotation

Minimum Years of Experience :

4 years’ experience

Minimum Qualification Required:

A university degree in a relevant field of study (e.g. computer science, engineering, sciences) or a comparable qualification.

Experience of the Windows 10 Client Security architecture

Experience and strong understanding of key Windows / Windows 10 Client security features, controls and technologies

Familiar with vulnerability management best practices and control standards

Experience with ITIL processes

Passion for technology stacks.

Project management skills

Knowledge on IT Architecture and design principles

Analytical thinking

Strong written and spoken English skills

Strong documentation skills.

Tasks and responsibilities:

Define, implement and operate Windows Security Architecture for the Modern Workplace personal devices at BMW Globally (>100.000 devices). Drive the entire security landscape and design of the Modern Workplace platform solution and be closely involved in the implementation and deployment phases.

Architecture and Design Security landscape for modern workplace devices.

Help enhance and maintain current Windows security standards Personal devices.

Continuously assess the Windows environment’s security posture using various tools and methodologies

Run various assessment tools to obtain insight on security posture and create various reports for management and stakeholders.

Support penetration testing activities and exercises

Support the implementation and maintenance of technical security standards of Windows technologies in accordance with industry best practices

Close alignment with Stakeholders on architecture and design decisions.

Technical/Functional skills :

Required

Experience and ability to implement IT security architectures and design.

Familiar with various infrastructure assessment tools

Familiar with vulnerability management best practices and control standards

Possess strong communication skills and be able to document and explain technical details clearly and concisely. Strong understanding of

key Windows security controls and technologies

Demonstrate an understanding of business processes, internal control risk management, IT controls and related standards

Experience in Windows Security Architecture and implementation

Experience with on-prem, Cloud platforms and hybrid solutions.

Desired Skills:

implement IT security architectures and design

various infrastructure assessment tools knowledge

Windows Security Architecture and implementation

Learn more/Apply for this position