Windows Client Security Specialist at Sabenza IT

An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a Modern Workplace – Windows Client Security Specialist to join their dynamic team.
Location: Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn /Home Office rotation
Minimum Years of Experience :
- 4 years’ experience
Minimum Qualification Required:
- A university degree in a relevant field of study (e.g. computer science, engineering, sciences) or a comparable qualification.
- Experience of the Windows 10 Client Security architecture
- Experience and strong understanding of key Windows / Windows 10 Client security features, controls and technologies
- Familiar with vulnerability management best practices and control standards
- Experience with ITIL processes
- Passion for technology stacks.
- Project management skills
- Knowledge on IT Architecture and design principles
- Analytical thinking
- Strong written and spoken English skills
- Strong documentation skills.
Tasks and responsibilities:
- Define, implement and operate Windows Security Architecture for the Modern Workplace personal devices at BMW Globally (>100.000 devices). Drive the entire security landscape and design of the Modern Workplace platform solution and be closely involved in the implementation and deployment phases.
- Architecture and Design Security landscape for modern workplace devices.
- Help enhance and maintain current Windows security standards Personal devices.
- Continuously assess the Windows environment’s security posture using various tools and methodologies
- Run various assessment tools to obtain insight on security posture and create various reports for management and stakeholders.
- Support penetration testing activities and exercises
- Support the implementation and maintenance of technical security standards of Windows technologies in accordance with industry best practices
- Close alignment with Stakeholders on architecture and design decisions.
Technical/Functional skills :
Required
- Experience and ability to implement IT security architectures and design.
- Familiar with various infrastructure assessment tools
- Possess strong communication skills and be able to document and explain technical details clearly and concisely. Strong understanding of
- key Windows security controls and technologies
- Demonstrate an understanding of business processes, internal control risk management, IT controls and related standards
- Experience in Windows Security Architecture and implementation
- Experience with on-prem, Cloud platforms and hybrid solutions.
Desired Skills:
