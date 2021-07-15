Our leading client in the financial industry seeks a skilled DevOps Engineer – remote work.
Responsibilities
- To automate the processes between software development and IT teams to enable continuous delilvery through designing, developing, testing and releasing software frequently, faster and more reliably in an agile environment.
- To ensure continuous delivery through continuous integration and continuous deployment. Using Lean thinking, ensure continous improvement and collaboration between development testing and operations.
- Assess and communicate business requirements and functional specifications for the design and implementation of solutions
- Manage people by executing management responsibilities and create an environment that encourages employee growth and performance excellence
- Develop, encourage and nurture collaborative relationships within the company and/or across the FRG
- Participate in planned activities that are appropriate for own and employee development
- Provide technical leadership, coaching and mentoring as well as technical guidance or system process expertise
- Evaluate new application packages and tools and perform research on best practices
- Lead the development of contingency plans and identify continuity or disaster recovery risks and mitigation plans
- Build a culture of collaboration between Analysts, Architects, Development, QA and Infrastructure ensuring optimal delivery
- Lead project teams in developing IT solutions to meet business requirements and create, develop, execute, and document test plans
- Create technical design specifications and assist in sizing technical requirements
- Establish mutually beneficial relationships with stakeholders that support thought leadership, innovative and integrated practice solutions
- Manage expenditure planning and reporting within approved budget parameters
Experience and requirements
- Completed Bachelor’s degree in Programming/Systems or Computer Science or other related field
- 6 – 8 years experience of which 3 – 5 years is virtualization experience
- Professional Certifications in Linux and VMWare required
- Knowledge of Openshift Container based applications, as well as Docker, Rancher and Kubenetes
- Automation experience ideal
Please note that if you do not hear from us within 3 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.
Please note that most of our positions are remote however candidates should be residing within the traveling distance as circumstance of the opportunity can change.
Desired Skills:
- Linux
- Docker
- Rancher
- OpenShift
- DevOps Engineering