Our leading client in the financial industry seeks a skilled DevOps Engineer – remote work.

Responsibilities

To automate the processes between software development and IT teams to enable continuous delilvery through designing, developing, testing and releasing software frequently, faster and more reliably in an agile environment.

To ensure continuous delivery through continuous integration and continuous deployment. Using Lean thinking, ensure continous improvement and collaboration between development testing and operations.

Assess and communicate business requirements and functional specifications for the design and implementation of solutions

Manage people by executing management responsibilities and create an environment that encourages employee growth and performance excellence

Develop, encourage and nurture collaborative relationships within the company and/or across the FRG

Participate in planned activities that are appropriate for own and employee development

Provide technical leadership, coaching and mentoring as well as technical guidance or system process expertise

Evaluate new application packages and tools and perform research on best practices

Lead the development of contingency plans and identify continuity or disaster recovery risks and mitigation plans

Build a culture of collaboration between Analysts, Architects, Development, QA and Infrastructure ensuring optimal delivery

Lead project teams in developing IT solutions to meet business requirements and create, develop, execute, and document test plans

Create technical design specifications and assist in sizing technical requirements

Establish mutually beneficial relationships with stakeholders that support thought leadership, innovative and integrated practice solutions

Manage expenditure planning and reporting within approved budget parameters

Experience and requirements

Completed Bachelor’s degree in Programming/Systems or Computer Science or other related field

6 – 8 years experience of which 3 – 5 years is virtualization experience

Professional Certifications in Linux and VMWare required

Knowledge of Openshift Container based applications, as well as Docker, Rancher and Kubenetes

Automation experience ideal

Desired Skills:

Linux

Docker

Rancher

OpenShift

DevOps Engineering

