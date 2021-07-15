IT Service Desk Agent at Hamlin IT Solutions

We are currently looking to recruit strong Service Desk engineers with drive and enthisiams to progress within the IT Sector. Please only apply if you meet all of the following requirements:

1.) Must have an IT Diploma, Degree or MCSE (Essential)

2.) English as a first language (we service UK clients and need extremely well spoken and written English)

3.) Live within Port Elizabeth or surrounding areas (position is office based)

4.) 2+ years experience (Interns with 70%+ average in final year will also be considered for our Intern program)

Desired Skills:

IT Diploma

MCSE

Office 365

Networking

Telephone Skills

IT Degree

It Technician

Antvirus

Service Desk

Microsoft Exchange

SQL

Sharepoint

Microsoft Office

Cisco

Servers

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years [other] Information Technology

2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

We are a UK Company with a registered office in Port Elizabeth providing IT Managed Services to a range of UK companies.

Learn more/Apply for this position