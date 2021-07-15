Junior Software Developer (EE) at Headhunters

Do you rate your Programming skill set, in C# & .NET 4.0 specifically, or are you wanting to pursue a career in Software Development and you feel you have great talent? If so, this is an opportunity for you to work with a top Development team! Our client, a global concern, seeks a Junior Software Developer to join their dynamic and progressive PE based team. (EE candidates are welcome to apply)

Experience required:

2 years experience in the following languages:

C# (essential)

.NET 4.0 (essential)

WCF (advantageous)

Reporting tools like iReport, JasperReport, Crystal Reports

Key Responsibilities:

You will be responsible for writing and coding individual programs or providing an entirely new software resource.

Reviewing current systems

Presenting ideas for system improvements, including cost proposals

Working closely with analysts, designers and staff

Producing detailed specifications and writing the program codes

Testing the product in controlled, real situations before going live

Preparation of training manuals for users

Maintaining the systems once they are up and running

Required skills:

Knowledge of C# and .NET 4.0 development language skills is a prerequisite.

Ability to work in a team

Eye for detail and identifying problems

An understanding of business

Analytical

Educational requirements:

Degree in Software Development / Equivalent

Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of applying.

Learn more/Apply for this position