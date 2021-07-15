Junior Systems Administrator

- Systems Administrator duties:
- Manage and maintain all software within the organisation (training to be provided, but knowledge in some financial services software is advantageous)
- Analyse data and create reports (Excel or Power BI – Power BI would be advantageous)
- Main SharePoint database (internal company documentation)
- Provide training on MS Office products with specific focus on Excel
-
Maintain and develop user guides on software
-
Junior Business Analyst duties (this in conjunction with Head of IS/senior Business Analyst):
- Gathering, analysing, and documenting detailed technical requirements
- Working together with business units to deliver technical solutions
- Performing IT specific testing on solutions developed according to specified business requirements
- Assisting with the compilation of User Guides / Training Guides
- Presenting the final solution to the business unit and assisting with go-live.
- Staying up to date on the latest process and technology advancements to help automate and digitise the business systems
Desired Skills:
- MS Excel
- PowerBI
- Xplan
- Sharepoint
Desired Work Experience:
- 1 to 2 years Financial Advisory & Consulting Service
- 2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
Employer & Job Benefits:
- total cost to company