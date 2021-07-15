Junior Systems Administrator

Jul 15, 2021

  • Systems Administrator duties:
  • Manage and maintain all software within the organisation (training to be provided, but knowledge in some financial services software is advantageous)
  • Analyse data and create reports (Excel or Power BI – Power BI would be advantageous)
  • Main SharePoint database (internal company documentation)
  • Provide training on MS Office products with specific focus on Excel

  • Maintain and develop user guides on software

  • Junior Business Analyst duties (this in conjunction with Head of IS/senior Business Analyst):

  • Gathering, analysing, and documenting detailed technical requirements
  • Working together with business units to deliver technical solutions
  • Performing IT specific testing on solutions developed according to specified business requirements
  • Assisting with the compilation of User Guides / Training Guides
  • Presenting the final solution to the business unit and assisting with go-live.
  • Staying up to date on the latest process and technology advancements to help automate and digitise the business systems

Desired Skills:

  • MS Excel
  • PowerBI
  • Xplan
  • Sharepoint

Desired Work Experience:

  • 1 to 2 years Financial Advisory & Consulting Service
  • 2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • total cost to company

Learn more/Apply for this position