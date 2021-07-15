Senior C# Developer – Sandton – R900k Per Annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Are you looking for a place where you will be engaged? Where you can work in a team of developers who are as equally impressive as you are and in an organisation that is fanatical about developing their people?
Then bring your A-game and join this team of next generation rockstars. You will be immersed in building cutting-edge systems, providing data analytics for specific industries.
If you are a highly experience, academically strong developer who knows C# in-depth, then you should apply.
Requirements:
- 6-10 years’ experience
- Exceptional [URL Removed] experience
- In-depth C# knowledge
- Solid experience with TypeScript, ASP.Net, SQL Server, Python
- In-depth knowledge of design principles
- Ability to guide a team’s design, planning, delivery, and quality
- Degree in Computer Sciences or Information Systems with excellent marks(essential)
Reference Number for this position is SZ53388 which is a permanent position based in Sandton offering a cost to company salary of R900k PA negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Sikho on [Email Address Removed] or call on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.
Desired Skills:
- React.js
- TypeScript
- ASP.Net
- SQL Server
- Python
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma