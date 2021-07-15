Senior C# Developer – Sandton – R900k Per Annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Are you looking for a place where you will be engaged? Where you can work in a team of developers who are as equally impressive as you are and in an organisation that is fanatical about developing their people?

Then bring your A-game and join this team of next generation rockstars. You will be immersed in building cutting-edge systems, providing data analytics for specific industries.

If you are a highly experience, academically strong developer who knows C# in-depth, then you should apply.

Requirements:

6-10 years’ experience

Exceptional [URL Removed] experience

In-depth C# knowledge

Solid experience with TypeScript, ASP.Net, SQL Server, Python

In-depth knowledge of design principles

Ability to guide a team’s design, planning, delivery, and quality

Degree in Computer Sciences or Information Systems with excellent marks(essential)

