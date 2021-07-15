Senior IT Business Analyst (EE) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:Design usable, elegant, practical & scalable solutions to meet business needs as your expertise as a Senior IT Business Analyst is sought by an innovative Investment Firm for its Client Servicing Domain. Working with key stakeholders, you will be expected to understand business direction, propose solutions, provide insight into business problems, and assist the Domain in the implementation of long-term solutions. You must possess a BCom/BBusSci Degree or equivalent relevant tertiary qualification with strong academic performance, at least 6 years experience in a similar role, solid understanding of Asset Management processes and business, System Development Life Cycle / SCRUM methodology, T-SQL, Testing Methodology, Release Processes and IT environments and know how to structure tests and to test interfaces and integrated systems. Please note this is an EE role.DUTIES:

Liaise with domain stakeholders to determine priorities and effective solutions to meet business requirements.

Design usable, elegant, practical, and scalable solutions to meet business needs.

Conduct Joint Application Development (JAD) sessions with Developers, Business Users or Testers.

Document system solutions (e.g., process flows, requirements, and functional specifications).

Plan and manage implementation of client reporting solutions.

Train and facilitate end user adoption of client servicing and reporting solutions.

Manage business expectations and proactively mitigate any risks of production releases by conducting Impact Analysis, User Acceptance Testing, Software Testing, and Relevant User Training.

Conduct post-implementation reviews to ascertain value added and address any post-release issues.

Support team members in achieving delivery objectives.

Help with domain quality and performance continuous improvement efforts.

Collaborate with System Architects to define infrastructure supporting client reporting requirements.

Design and coordinate IT and Business Testing.

Maintain the backlog and coordinate Sprint Planning.

Maintain production solutions and provide timely resolution of production support logs.

Proactively understand why production support is happening and impact on business processes.

Provide technical and business support to users at critical business periods.

Determine the importance and priority of problems and requests raised.

Coordinate and manage production defects to closure.

REQUIREMENTS:Qualifications

A BComm/B Bus Science Degree or equivalent relevant tertiary qualification with strong academic performance.

Experience/Skills

Minimum of 6 years experience in an IT Business Analysis role (preferably in Asset Management).

Sound understanding of Asset Management processes.

Asset Management Business.

System Development Life Cycle / SCRUM methodology.

Release Processes and IT environments.

Testing Methodology.

T-SQL skills.

Understand how applications are constructed.

You know how to structure tests and to test interfaces and integrated systems.

You are passionate about great software.

ATTRIBUTES:

Strong analytical skills and problem-solving skills.

Ability to analyse complex problems spanning multiple areas/system.

Conscientiousness.

Driven to implement efficiencies.

Able to deal with senior stakeholders.

Determined and persistent / ability to perform well under pressure.

Can manage personal workload and delivery expectations.

Flexible approach to working hours.

Ability to work effectively as part of a team.

Good communication and coordination skills.

Accepts responsibility for all tasks done.

Energetic, trustworthy, organised, self-disciplined.

Independent thinker.

Attention to detail.

Comfortable with change.

Ability to lead a team effectively.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

