Senior MS BI developer

Senior BI Developer & Team Lead

An established entrepreneurial company, who create software with a global positioning system component, has a history of exceptional growth coupled with a disciplined and strategic focus on being the best. While GPS is at our core, we have grown beyond this technology to embrace other sophisticated positioning technologies and, in doing so; we are changing the way the world works. Our solutions are used in over 140 countries, and we have incredibly diverse lines of business.

Our employees represent this diversity and can be found in over 30 countries, working closely with their colleagues around the world. Due to our geographic, product and customer reach, there is plenty of room for exceptional people to grow. Come and place yourself with an innovative industry leader and position yourself for success.

We are looking for a highly motivated, enthusiastic and talented BI Developer Team Lead to lead the Cape Town Data and Business Intelligence team. The role involves working with our professional services teams in the USA, South Africa, Brazil, Australia and Canada across multiple projects, both nationally and internationally. This particular team is involved in a wide range of tasks that encompass the deployment of our COTS (Commercial Off the Shelf) Enterprise solution. The team has touch-points on almost every aspect of implementation.

These tasks include:

Legacy Data Analysis and Migration

Reporting Implementation using SQL Server Reporting Services (SSRS)

Business Intelligence Implementation

Oversight on database design of core products

Supporting existing implementation’s needs within the scope above

The ideal candidate would have experience in Enterprise or COTS software implementations, worked in global teams and led teams. We value relevant experience highly.

Your primary responsibilities would be leading the Cape Town team of database analysts/ BI developers as well as your own outputs of the above tasks.

We are looking for someone with a love of all things data, an appreciation of well-represented aggregations and ardent attention to detail.

We offer a challenging and progressive environment centred on developing relationships, upskilling teams and embracing new technologies.

Requirements

Minimum 3 years leading teams

Strong Technical skills in:

Structured Query Language

SQL Server Reporting Services

Relational databases

Visual Studio/SQL Server Data Tools 2010 or later

MS SQL Server 2008 or later

SQL Server Integration Services (ETL)

Exposure to Business Intelligence tools (outside of SSRS)

Microsoft Office

Case management

Version control

Client/stakeholder engagement

Personal Attributes:

Must be willing to learn & take on new challenges

Must be able to work in a multinational environment

Strong sense of urgency, ownership, and accountability

Good communication skills (written & verbal)

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

About The Employer:

The company is transforming the way the world works by delivering products and services that connect the physical and digital worlds. Core technologies in positioning, modelling, connectivity and data analytics enable customers to improve productivity, quality, safety and sustainability. From purpose-built products to enterprise lifecycle solutions, company-specific software, hardware and services are transforming a broad range of industries such as agriculture, construction, geospatial and transportation and logistics.

