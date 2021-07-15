Senior Project Manager

Requirements
- Good to have AD skills & AD domain migration experience and good Project.
- Overall Governance (Service Management, Operational Control, Project Management, Team Management, Management Reporting)
- Update the Project Plan as required with the planned and the actuals date of completion of the activities highlight the impact in the schedule change and the also the RISK and Dependencies
- Should be able to review and finalize the scope, Should be able define objectives and targets
- To be able to provide directions to the team to meet the defined deliverables
- Review the progress and milestones of delivery team
- Participate for Management review meetings on service performance
- Track Migration and Report Risks.
- Developing project scopes and objectives, involving all relevant stakeholders and ensuring technical feasibility. Ensure that all projects are delivered on-time, within scope and within budget
- Use appropriate verification techniques to manage changes in project scope, schedule and costs Measure project performance using appropriate systems, tools and techniques
- Report and escalate to management as needed.
- Establish and maintain relationships with third parties/vendors
- Create and maintain comprehensive project documentation
- Status reporting, client communication & to keep the management stakeholders aware of the progress.
- Great educational background, preferably in the fields of computer science or engineering for technical project managers
- Solid technical background, with understanding or hands-on experience in software development and web technologies
- Solid organizational skills including attention to detail and multi-tasking skills Strong working knowledge of Microsoft Office
- PMP / PRINCE II certification is a plus