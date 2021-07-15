Senior SQL Developer

Insurance/Investment Company seeking a Senior SQL Developer for a 12 month contract position (annual renewal).

Responsibilities:

Integration of new sources of data into company databases so that it can also be analysed and included in relevant database objects and reports

Integration of data into relevant workflow processes, with the specific aim of continuous improvement and data optimisation

Conceptualizing, defining and delivering new reports as well as improving existing ones

Analysis of data from various sources in order to ensure that the business acts proactively on the information at its disposal

Continually searching for new and useful ways to obtain, integrate and analyse data that is relevant to the company’s business model

Test own programs / artefacts to ensure correctness

Debugging of programs

Deployment planning and execution

Updates of data model / design documentation

Technical support / assistance to others on own programs / systems

Skills

Understanding of the SDLC Methodology

Experience with Agile methodologies will be beneficial

Extensive experience in coding complex algorithms in Microsoft TSQL 2016+ (5 years plus) (SQL, SSIS, SSRS, SSAS)

SQL and SSIS ETL Extensive experience (5 plus years)

Performance tuning TSQL

Experience in database modelling

Knowledge of Enterprise Data Warehouses

Basic understanding of UML (Class, Activity, Entity Relation Diagrams, etc.)

Documentation Frameworks, Tools and Standards

Coaching / Mentoring Techniques

Problem Analysis and Problem-Solving Techniques

Strong analytical and numerical ability

Conceptual thinker

Good communication people interaction / interpersonal skills

Action / results orientation

Quality assurance orientation

Knowledge seeking / continuous learning

Building and maintaining relationships

Adaptability

Strong teamwork orientation

Strong communication skills

Experience:

Minimum of 8 years’ experience within application development

Desired Skills:

Understanding the SDLC Methodology

Experience with Agile Methodologies

Extensive experience in coding alcorithms in Microsoft TSQL 2016

SSIS

SQL

SSRS

SSAS

database modelling

Knowledge of Enterprise Data Warehouses

Basic understansding of UML

Teamwork Orientation

Good Communication Skills

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Well known Insurance/Investment Company in the Northern Suburbs of Cape Town.

Learn more/Apply for this position