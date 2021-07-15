Senior Systems Analysts

Jul 15, 2021

Description:

  • Business and technical requirements gathering and analysis thereof, and ensuring requirements and expectations are met, and that all possible scenarios are covered.
  • Formulation of analysis documentation, Functional Specifications, Interface Specifications, and prototypes in accordance with industry standards and team best practices.
  • Perform analysis on system interfaces and create corresponding interface specifications.
  • Introduction of Business Process improvements, and formulation of Process Diagrams.
  • Provide support to business in implementing effective and efficient solutions.
  • Define application problem by conferring with clients, evaluating procedures and processes.
  • Implement, configure, and test feasible solutions, and evaluate alternative workflow solutions.
  • Analyze, model, and interpret data using different tools and techniques.
  • Pursue enquiries with clients to understand the why rather than the what of the business request.
  • Challenge the business in their thinking, and develop alternative proposals, to ensure that the intent of the business requirement is met.
  • Ensure the solution architecture is aligned with the business and functional requirements

Requirements:

  • 8 years experience in a software project delivery environment, designing and implementing software applications.
  • Experience in troubleshooting and AS-IS analysis to enable the To-Be as per the specified business requirements
  • 3 years experience in production support, incident management and maintenance of stable production environment

