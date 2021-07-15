Senior Systems Analysts

Description:
- Business and technical requirements gathering and analysis thereof, and ensuring requirements and expectations are met, and that all possible scenarios are covered.
- Formulation of analysis documentation, Functional Specifications, Interface Specifications, and prototypes in accordance with industry standards and team best practices.
- Perform analysis on system interfaces and create corresponding interface specifications.
- Introduction of Business Process improvements, and formulation of Process Diagrams.
- Provide support to business in implementing effective and efficient solutions.
- Define application problem by conferring with clients, evaluating procedures and processes.
- Implement, configure, and test feasible solutions, and evaluate alternative workflow solutions.
- Analyze, model, and interpret data using different tools and techniques.
- Pursue enquiries with clients to understand the why rather than the what of the business request.
- Challenge the business in their thinking, and develop alternative proposals, to ensure that the intent of the business requirement is met.
- Ensure the solution architecture is aligned with the business and functional requirements
Requirements:
- 8 years experience in a software project delivery environment, designing and implementing software applications.
- Experience in troubleshooting and AS-IS analysis to enable the To-Be as per the specified business requirements
- 3 years experience in production support, incident management and maintenance of stable production environment